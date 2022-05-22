"Perez is rightfully 1st" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Max Verstappen secured his third race win of the 2022 F1 season with a brilliant, yet challenging drive at the Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday. After a rather dull race in Miami two weeks ago, the race in Barcelona delivered some exciting wheel-to-wheel battles, thrilling overtakes, and lots of chaotic drama.

Despite starting from pole and maintaining a comfortable lead for nearly half the race, Charles Leclerc heartbreakingly suffered a power unit issue that forced him to retire from what seemed like an easy win for the Monegasque.

The second Ferrari, on the other hand, found itself in the gravel early on in the race, with Carlos Sainz spinning out and losing significant positions after already having had a disappointing start. The Spaniard, however, rejoined the pack and made a quick pit stop to eventually put himself back up in fourth, becoming the only Ferrari to score points in a race where both Red Bulls came out on top.

Sergio Perez had a decent race start and drove a strong race throughout. The Mexican, who found himself behind George Russell and his teammate had a significant advantage over Verstappen, given that his DRS was perfectly functional. The Dutchman struggled throughout the race to pass the Mercedes of Russell but Perez soon took over and eventually led the race until he was once again asked to return to the position to Verstappen, who went on to take the race win. Red Bull essentially established their team orders relatively early on in the season.

Mercedes had one of their best Sundays of the 2022 F1 season so far, with George Russell securing his second podium of the year with a third-place finish and Lewis Hamilton coming fifth behind Carlos Sainz. The seven-time world champion had a difficult start to the race today after dropping to the back of the grid after making contact with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen at the start of the race. Despite the lost positions and the damage to the car, Hamilton made up significant places, giving a glimpse of the world champion's real potential.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

jess @ohsorussell Team orders in the 6th race of the season is fucking shocking from Red Bull. Perez hasn’t made a mistake. Perez hasn’t got a DRS issue. Perez is rightfully 1st. Disgusting. #SpanishGP Team orders in the 6th race of the season is fucking shocking from Red Bull. Perez hasn’t made a mistake. Perez hasn’t got a DRS issue. Perez is rightfully 1st. Disgusting. #SpanishGP

Oleg Karpov @OlegKarpov Leclerc retired because the next race is in Monaco. Leclerc retired because the next race is in Monaco.

Bernandes @onlyonekiptala Hamilton ruined kmag's race and they're praising him for getting over the dissapointment and making a comeback smh #SpanishGP Hamilton ruined kmag's race and they're praising him for getting over the dissapointment and making a comeback smh #SpanishGP

