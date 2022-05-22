×
Create
Notifications

"Perez is rightfully 1st" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Podium celebrations at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Podium celebrations at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Khushi Chandani
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 09:00 PM IST
News

Max Verstappen secured his third race win of the 2022 F1 season with a brilliant, yet challenging drive at the Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday. After a rather dull race in Miami two weeks ago, the race in Barcelona delivered some exciting wheel-to-wheel battles, thrilling overtakes, and lots of chaotic drama.

Despite starting from pole and maintaining a comfortable lead for nearly half the race, Charles Leclerc heartbreakingly suffered a power unit issue that forced him to retire from what seemed like an easy win for the Monegasque.

The second Ferrari, on the other hand, found itself in the gravel early on in the race, with Carlos Sainz spinning out and losing significant positions after already having had a disappointing start. The Spaniard, however, rejoined the pack and made a quick pit stop to eventually put himself back up in fourth, becoming the only Ferrari to score points in a race where both Red Bulls came out on top.

Sergio Perez had a decent race start and drove a strong race throughout. The Mexican, who found himself behind George Russell and his teammate had a significant advantage over Verstappen, given that his DRS was perfectly functional. The Dutchman struggled throughout the race to pass the Mercedes of Russell but Perez soon took over and eventually led the race until he was once again asked to return to the position to Verstappen, who went on to take the race win. Red Bull essentially established their team orders relatively early on in the season.

Mercedes had one of their best Sundays of the 2022 F1 season so far, with George Russell securing his second podium of the year with a third-place finish and Lewis Hamilton coming fifth behind Carlos Sainz. The seven-time world champion had a difficult start to the race today after dropping to the back of the grid after making contact with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen at the start of the race. Despite the lost positions and the damage to the car, Hamilton made up significant places, giving a glimpse of the world champion's real potential.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Team orders in the 6th race of the season is fucking shocking from Red Bull. Perez hasn’t made a mistake. Perez hasn’t got a DRS issue. Perez is rightfully 1st. Disgusting. #SpanishGP
@FormulaReaction Checo it's james
Leclerc retired because the next race is in Monaco.
Leclerc is in Spain without the S #F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/aMg4fPWWVR
LECLERC RETIRES 😱😱😱Live footage of the Ferrari garage #F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/FBq1EoTo4i
Hamilton ruined kmag's race and they're praising him for getting over the dissapointment and making a comeback smh #SpanishGP
Driving the Mercedes:#F1 #WTF1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/JYPS5grInr
GEORGE THIS IS TOTO, SEND IT#SpanishGP #F1 https://t.co/dapL0U4OEI
“That’s really unfair, but ok” #SpanishGP https://t.co/awOGNW2ESN
Red Bull putting team orders on Checo #SpanishGP #WTF1 https://t.co/C9AfcERAic
Current race situation#SpanishGP #WTF1 https://t.co/UwkGpHVfnm
Also Read Article Continues below
@FormulaReaction https://t.co/byCMCAT7Z4

Edited by Anurag C
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी