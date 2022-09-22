Minecraft Redditor builds a Warden statue using sculk blocks

A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the handle 'u/dancsa222,' has posted a brilliant custom statue of the Warden mob.

The Warden is one of the newest features in Minecraft. It is widely considered to be the strongest and scariest mob in the game.

The original poster created the build with loads of sculk, prismarine, and even end blocks. The statue is approximately 30 blocks tall and 20 blocks wide. Its overall dimensions are quite accurate, with different shades of the mob's skin correctly depicted by specific blocks.

Even the souls inside the beast's chest are represented by sea lanterns that illuminate. The picture of the statue was taken with shaders.

The Minecraft Reddit page is a popular place on the internet where thousands of players flock and socialize about everything related to the sandbox game. From posting stunning builds to funny clips, loads of content is shared here on a daily basis. Users can also get appreciation and constructive feedback from other members.

Reddit users react to Minecraft player's Warden statue

Since the Warden statue made by the 'u/dancsa222' was so accurate, it got loads of attention on the official Minecraft Reddit page.

A lot of Reddit users urged the original poster to keep building more structures in the game. Many flocked to the comment section to praise the Warden build and its creator.

A few users gave constructive feedback so that the original poster can make the build even better. Some highlighted how the Warden's chest could be a great place for a Nether portal. Others suggested that other sculk blocks, like sensors and shriekers, could also be incorporated into the build.

One user also stated how some sculk sensors can be placed on top of the Warden's antennae since the wiggling animation of the block will add more life to the statue.

Some Redditors asked the original poster about the shader that they used while taking a screenshot of the statue. Others wanted a world download or a schematic of the statue so that they could also build it in their own worlds.

Unfortunately, the original poster didn't reply to any of the comments and has been inactive since posting the picture.

Overall, the stunning Warden statue has been incredibly well-received by the Reddit community.

The post received nearly two thousand upvotes and several comments within a single day. It continues to receive attention even a day after it went live on the page.

