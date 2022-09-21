Which is the strongest Minecraft mob in 2022?

Mobs are one of the most interesting features of Minecraft. They are A.I. entities that spawn in all three realms of the game world. They all appear and interact with players differently. While some are passive or neutral towards players, others are hostile.

Most mobs in a Minecraft world are hostile towards players and will try to kill them with their attacks. Mobs like Zombies are the most basic type of hostile mob, and players will easily be able to kill them. The Warden, on the other hand, is widely considered to be the most powerful and strongest mob in the entire game.

Everything to know about the Warden in Minecraft

Where and how it spawns in the world

Sculk shrieker letting out a shriek and calling out the Warden in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Warden was introduced to the game with the latest 1.19 The Wild Update, released in June. Along with it came a new cave biome called Deep Dark. This is where the mob spawns.

However, the Warden does not spawn as the world generates. Its spawning depends on how the player acts when they traverse through the Deep Dark biome.

When players are in the biome, they need to be extremely quiet since the new sculk sensors have a special ability to detect any sound vibrations. If players make any noise, the sculk sensor activates and triggers the sculk shrieker block, which lets out a ghostly shriek.

The Warden will only spawn if players make more than three mistakes and trigger sculk shriekers.

Warden's hunting mechanism

Warden will keep hunting the player or any other entity until they are dead in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once the Warden spawns, it will start hunting the player. Since it is the first blind mob in the game, it will only smell and listen to players' movements in order to find them. Even if players sneak around and try to escape, the beast will keep inching closer.

The Warden will constantly inflict a new status effect called Darkness on players. This will drastically darken the player's field of view, making it harder to see where they are going.

If players make any kind of noise, the Warden's pathfinding skills will improve, and its walking speed will increase.

Warden's lethal melee and ranged attacks

Warden's extremely powerful ranged attack in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If the Warden finds and gets angry at a player, all hell will break loose. The beast will dash towards the player and try to kill them with melee attacks.

In this case, there will be no option left for the player but to run for their lives. This is because the melee attacks are so powerful that they can instantly kill anyone, even if they're wearing enchanted netherite armor.

If players keep the beast at a distance but fail to escape completely, it switches to ranged attack mode and starts shooting extremely powerful sonic waves. This not only harms players and knocks them back, but it also penetrates through shields, walls, and even armor. Hence, there is no way to evade them.

