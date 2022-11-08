5 best Minecraft automatic farms for beginners in 2022

Thousands of new Minecraft players are constantly jumping onto the game for the first time. Though they will understand the general progression curve of the game, learning about farms will be highly beneficial for them in the long run.

Farms are player-made contraptions that can automatically or semi-automatically yield massive amounts of a certain item or block. These builds can be built around mobs or other blocks that drop useful resources.

Though both automatic and semi-automatic farms are available, players can create some basic ones and leave them to work on their own. If they want full automation and freedom, they can create them inside spawn chunks that never unload. Here are some simple automatic farms for beginners.

Iron, Wheat, and 3 other farms for Minecraft beginners in 2022

1) Iron farm

Iron farm is extremely useful for players due to the resource's importance (Image via Reddit/u/ProfessionalBus8806)

Iron is arguably the most important resource in Minecraft. It is used to craft a plethora of blocks and items like tools, weapons, armor, etc. Since it can be a tedious job to frequently go down to the mine for more iron, they can create an iron farm.

Villagers can create infinite amounts of Iron Golems that drop iron ingots upon death. This is the basic concept on which the farm works. Villagers keep creating golems that chase zombies but fall into a pit of lava. Finally, hoppers and chests collect iron ingots.

2) Kelp farm

Kelp farm will solve the fuel issue for players (Image via Reddit/u/recklessly_wandering)

Another important resource Minecraft beginners will need the most is coal, or basically a fuel that can be used to smelt items in a furnace. Since coal is the most common fuel, players will frequently go mining for it. However, they can save this time and create an automatic kelp farm.

When kelp is dried and crafted into blocks, it acts as a great source of fuel, much more efficient than coal. Though the process of drying the underwater plant might seem tedious at first, it will be worth the effort in the long run.

3) Wheat farm

Wheat farm is useful for players to create bread without working for food items (Image via Reddit/u/General_Vilicus)

Wheat is one of the most basic food ingredients that can be converted into bread. Hence, Minecraft players must create a wheat farm where farmers work. Farmers are basically professional villager mobs that work through the composter block.

They will plant and harvest the crop automatically, while the hoppers and chests underneath the soil will collect and store all the items.

4) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane will be highly useful to beginners for books and trading paper (Image via Reddit/u/Thimen23)

Sugarcane might not seem like the most important crop to farm in Minecraft, but it will show its usefulness as time goes by. For starters, it will help players craft paper which is important for crafting books which are necessary for bookshelves used around an enchanting table. Furthermore, paper crafted from sugarcane can be traded with Librarians and Cartographer Villagers to earn emeralds.

Sugarcane farms can be created with observers and pistons that will automatically break the crop. Hoppers and chests will then store these broken crops.

5) Lava farm

Lava farm (Image via Mojang)

Lava is also a resource that might seem useless or rather dangerous to interact with. However, it also has many uses in the Minecraft world. It is the strongest fuel and can smelt nearly 100 items before depleting. It can also be used as a weapon by pouring lava on hostile mobs to burn them.

Lava farms can be created with pointed dripstone right below the block holding lava. It will trickle down into the cauldron through the pointed dripstone. This farm essentially creates an infinite lava source.

