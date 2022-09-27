5 best Minecraft iron farm designs in 2022

Iron is one of the most commonly used resources in Minecraft. In terms of progression, it represents the second tier of weapons after wood and the first tier of armor, aside from also being used in a variety of important recipes like the bucket and flint & steel.

Iron is found in the form of iron ore blocks, which generate in three batches between the different Y levels of the Overworld. The first batch attempts to generate from levels 128 to 320, while the second and third attempt to do so from levels -24 to 54 and -63 to 64, respectively.

If players do not want to physically go out and mine for hours, a great way to obtain large amounts of iron ingots is to design farms. Farms are a popular concept in Minecraft, be it food farms, animal farms, or the subject of this article, which is a type of resource farm.

Minecraft 1.19.2: 5 creative builds for iron farming

5) Basic Wood Iron Farm

The wooden iron farm (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft farm is short and simple. It is made almost entirely out of wood, and has two sections. The lower section is a wooden box that has at least three villagers inside it, along with a small space ion the corner where a zombie needs to be placed. The presence of a zombie paves the way for the spawning of iron golems, as they spawn in villages to protect the villagers living in them.

The upper section is dedicated to this, and has a layer of lava and another layer of water. The golems spawn and get destroyed due to lava. The iron that they drop is then carried by water into a chest system behind the farm.

4) Iron farm using Trading

An iron farm with trading available (Image via Mojang)

This version of an iron farm in Minecraft is a slightly upgraded design of the one found in the previous entry. In addition to producing iron, players can also make use of the villager trading mechanics within this build.

In addition to having all the features mentioned in the previous entry, this farm also contains three lecterns. This gives the three villagers within the farm the job of a librarian, which is one of the most profitable villager occupations for players.

3) Double Iron farm

This iron farm is made by a Minecraft YouTuber named Avomance. It involves a structure that is 41 blocks long and five blocks wide. A small 5x5 square is made in the middle, which has stairs leading up to either side. This makes this square the only area in this build that touches the ground.

Players will need a ton of blocks, some hoppers, beds, water, lava, fence gates, minecarts, light sources, signs, and more. The hoppers are to be connected to some chests, which is where the collected iron is stored.

The two sides of the farm are where at least three villagers, each, are kept. Additionally, as a result of these villagers, iron golems start spawning on either side of the farm, which are then carried towards the middle by a stream of water and then destroyed with lava.

2) 10-minute Iron farm

The iron farm's design was brought to players by Minecraft YouTuber Moretingz. It produces 300 iron ingots per hour, which essentially eliminates the need for players to go out and mine iron.

Unlike some other farms on this list, this farm makes use of redstone and pistons to send a zombie up and down the structure. This scares villagers enough for an iron golem to keep spawning every once in a while.

The upper section of the farm has a small area where golems spawn and are carried towards a one block space with lava in it, which then destroys them and drops iron into chests that are connected to the hoppers. Players must remember to use a name tag on the zombie, as naming it will prevent it from despawning.

1) The Ultimate Iron farm

This iron farm by Minecraft YouTuber KelpMC puts every other farm on this list to shame, as it produces over 20000 iron ingots in one hour. The concept used here is quite similar to other farms on this list:

Place down beds

Have at least three villagers present

Trap a zombie

Trigger the spawning of iron golems

Use water to drive those golems towards a block of lava enclosed in signs

Collect the resulting iron ingots in a chest using hoppers

However, the scale of this farm is so large that during its most efficient phase, it can produce over 22000 iron ingots.

The design takes notes from the popular "mob XP farm" design, which has mobs driven towards the central hole from four sides, from where they fall and take damage, allowing players to finish them off. In this case, the iron golems will be falling into a large pit of lava.

