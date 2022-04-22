Top 5 rarest animals in Minecraft 1.18 (2022)

Minecraft has a plethora of animals. From farm basics such as pigs, cows, and sheep to stranger choices such as ocelots, squid, and axolotls to fictional animals like the mooshroom or glow squid. There is a huge variety of wildlife to discover and learn about in the game.

But of these creatures, there are some that are less common than others, as well as animals that have variants that are incredibly rare, only ever seen by the most committed of Minecraft players.

Minecraft’s 5 rarest animals

5) Polar Bears

While polar bears are not rare in the sense of requiring an RNG event such as lightning, they do require biomes that players tend to stray away from. Polar bears spawn in colder biomes, such as:

Snowy plains

Ice spikes

Frozen oceans

Deep frozen oceans

There are also a few more biomes that polar bears can spawn in for Bedrock players, being:

Frozen rivers

Snowy slopes

Jagged peaks

Frozen peaks

These bears also have a relatively small chance of spawning in their respective biomes, meaning players can travel thousands of blocks without ever seeing one.

4) (Baby) Pink Sheep

Pink sheep are the best example of a traditionally rare animal. Polar bears require specific biomes, and later entries on the list require specific weather or breeding. But pink sheep are rare just due to the sheer weight of numbers.

There is only a 0.1558% chance that any adult sheep that spawns will spawn as a pink sheep. For reference, the second most rare natural color of sheep is the brown sheep, with a comparatively huge 2.85% chance to spawn.

On top of this, however, is the rarity of baby pink sheep. Only 5% of all sheep spawn as baby sheep. This is already considerably more rare than a regular sheep. But baby pink sheep take this rarity to new extremes. These illusive lambs have a 0.0082% chance to spawn whenever a sheep spawns.

3) Skeleton horses

Skeleton horses only spawn naturally as skeleton horse traps. These can occur during thunderstorms. Should the player approach a skeleton horse trap, lightning will strike the horse and it will split into four skeleton horsemen.

The only way for players to get the skeleton horse is to kill the skeleton riders without killing the skeleton horse itself. This results in the horse becoming passive and tamed. This is easier said than done, however, as players might panic when suddenly faced with four harbingers of archery.

2) Brown mooshrooms

Mushroom biomes are incredibly rare, often only existing in single digits within the first few thousand blocks of the world. This insane rarity already makes mooshrooms very hard to come by, but the brown mooshroom is a variant of the normal red mooshroom that can never naturally spawn.

The only way to get a brown mooshroom is to get a regular red mooshroom and then do one of two things:

Wait for a thunderstorm and hope the mooshroom is struck by lightning

Wait for a thunderstorm and use a channeling trident to strike the mooshroom with lightning

That’s right. The only way to get an initial brown mooshroom is with lightning, which is completely out of the player’s control. The game, on average, only has one thunderstorm every three or so hours, meaning it can take multiple real-world hours just to get this rare mooshroom variant.

Thankfully for those who wish to add some spice to their mooshroom fields, however, breeding a brown mooshroom with a regular red mooshroom will result in a brown mooshroom calf. This means that a player will only need to use lightning once to sort out their brown mooshroom situation.

1) Blue axolotls

Axolotls are one of Minecraft’s newest animals, found underwater in lush caves, when there is a clay block less than five blocks beneath the space. There are five total colors of axolotl:

Leucistic

Wild

Gold

Cyan

Blue

The blue axolotl is the most rare of this bunch, by a long shot. They cannot spawn naturally, meaning they can only be obtained by breeding axolotls. However, this is quite a difficult process, as each bred axolotl only has a 0.083% chance of being of blue coloration.

Combining the relative rarity of lush cave biomes with an incredibly low percentage chance of getting a blue axolotl from breeding makes this color variant the rarest animal in all of Minecraft.

