4 best Minecraft mob farms for food in 2022

Food is a very important item in Minecraft. Without it, survival would be nearly impossible. Aside from nearly dying, not being able to sprint is a tragic side effect of hunger.

Getting food items can be tedious, though. However, some farms exist that make the gathering of good food items much simpler. These farms might be difficult to construct, but they make Minecraft a much easier game in the long run. Here are some examples.

Minecraft food items that can be collected in farms

4) Kelp

Kelp is a pretty useful item in Minecraft because it can be used as fuel or as a food source, the most common use for it. It grows abundantly in the ocean, but farms can be constructed for it.

Gamers should remember two items they will need: Observers and pistons are the most necessary items on this farm. Players can set up the water to flow to one spot and have a hopper waiting there. The kelp will break once the observer picks it up, triggers the piston, and flows to that spot. It will then be collected automatically.

Under that hopper will be a furnace, which will automatically cook the kelp as long as there is coal in it. A hopper can be placed both beside and under it. The one beside it can have a chest feeding coal into it, and the one below can have a chest for collecting the dried kelp.

3) Sweet Berries

Sweet berry farms are challenging to construct, but they are one of the few food items that can be farmed and eaten as is. To do this, players will need foxes, so it might be best to construct one in Creative.

To start, players will need a row of hoppers connected to each other, with two of the hoppers connecting to chests. On top of those hoppers, there needs to be rails, with powered rails at either end of the row. A minecart with a hopper should ride back and forth on those rails when they are active.

Above that, with one block of space, place grass blocks and berry plants on them. Cover them with glass, with two blocks of space above the berries. Place the fox(es) inside and cover the hole.

The berries will now be picked up when the foxes knock them off.

2) Sheep

Sheep farms are simply mob farms, since it is not really possible to set up a farm that only spawns sheep. Still, they are one of the best mobs to farm in the game because mutton is an excellent food source and wool is incredibly valuable.

This kind of farm will utilize flowing water and magma blocks. The sheep and other mobs that spawn will flow down to the magma blocks (or perhaps off into a chasm that causes fall damage) and die.

A minecart with a hopper can roll back and forth to pick up all the items and deposit them in chests.

To make it even better, there can be furnaces attached to the farm to ensure the food is cooked when Minecraft players collect it.

1) Potatoes

Potatoes are an excellent item (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft potato farms are possible, but the easiest ones require players to plant the crop back after it's been collected. The farm is built as usual, with only potatoes growing. At one end, there are sticky pistons with blocks holding back water.

When they are released, the water flows, knocking loose all the grown Minecraft potatoes. They flow to the end, where hoppers wait to pick them up. Once done, the gates are closed and the water leaves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

