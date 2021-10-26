Minecraft food items ranked from best to worst

Every Minecraft player who has played survival mode at least once knows the importance of food. There are a lot of different sources for it, and many of them can be collected by creating an automatic farm.
With so many food options to choose from, beginners often get confused about which one they should try to farm. Here's a guide as to which food items in Minecraft provide the most value.
Food items in Minecraft ranked
The following items are ranked based on the nourishment value they provide. Nourishment value is determined by dividing the saturation a food item provides with the hunger points it restores.
For those unaware, saturation of a food item is a hidden value that decreases when a player performs energy-intensive tasks. When saturation is wholly depleted, the player's hunger meter begins to fall.
5) Worst food items
Items that fall under this category have nourishment values between 0 and 0.2. It is recommended that players do not try to farm these items for their own consumption as these are simply not worth the time or effort.
- Cake
- Dried Kelp
- Glow Berries
- Spider Eye
- Honey Bottle
- Cookie
- Pufferfish
- Raw Cod
- Rotten Flesh
- Raw Salmon
- Tropical Fish
- Sweet Berries
Sugary food items and raw fish are some of the worst edible things in Minecraft, and most of these sub-foods fall under this category.
4) Mediocre food items
Mediocre food items in Minecraft have nourishment levels between 0.2 and 0.6. They are slightly better than the worst food but still not good enough. Therefore, farming them in the game is not recommended.
- Apple
- Chorus Fruit
- Dried Kelp
- Melon Slice
- Poisonous Potato
- Potato
- Pumpkin Pie
- Raw meat items (Chicken, beef rabbit, mutton, and porkchop)
- Sweet berries
Poisonous potato not only has a low nourishment value but also gives the player the Poison II effect for five seconds. This drains four health points (two hearts) from the player but only has a 60% chance of occurring.
3) Good food items
Good food items are those that a player can farm in the early days as some of these items are easy to obtain. They have nourishment values between 0.6 and 1.2.
- Beetroot
- Baked Potato
- Beetroot Soup
- Baked Bread
- Carrot
- Cooked Chicken, Rabbit, and Cod
- Mushroom Stew, Rabbit Stew, and Suspicious Stew
An automatic chicken farm is very easy to create. Interested readers can learn how to make one from here.
2) Great food items
Food items with nourishment values between 1.12 and 1.6 fall under the great food items category.
- Cooked Mutton
- Cooked Porkchop
- Cooked Salmon
- Steak
1) Best food items
Items in this category aren't easy to obtain compared to other food items in Minecraft. They have nourishment values are between 1.6 and 2.4.
- Enchanted Golden Apple
- Golden Apple
- Golden Carrot
Apart from the enchanted golden apple, the other two items can be crafted by the player.
