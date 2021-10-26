Minecraft food items ranked from best to worst

Every Minecraft player who has played survival mode at least once knows the importance of food. There are a lot of different sources for it, and many of them can be collected by creating an automatic farm.

With so many food options to choose from, beginners often get confused about which one they should try to farm. Here's a guide as to which food items in Minecraft provide the most value.

Food items in Minecraft ranked

The following items are ranked based on the nourishment value they provide. Nourishment value is determined by dividing the saturation a food item provides with the hunger points it restores.

For those unaware, saturation of a food item is a hidden value that decreases when a player performs energy-intensive tasks. When saturation is wholly depleted, the player's hunger meter begins to fall.

5) Worst food items

Items that fall under this category have nourishment values between 0 and 0.2. It is recommended that players do not try to farm these items for their own consumption as these are simply not worth the time or effort.

Cake

Dried Kelp

Glow Berries

Spider Eye

Honey Bottle

Cookie

Pufferfish

Raw Cod

Rotten Flesh

Raw Salmon

Tropical Fish

Sweet Berries

Sugary food items and raw fish are some of the worst edible things in Minecraft, and most of these sub-foods fall under this category.

4) Mediocre food items

Mediocre food items in Minecraft have nourishment levels between 0.2 and 0.6. They are slightly better than the worst food but still not good enough. Therefore, farming them in the game is not recommended.

Apple

Chorus Fruit

Dried Kelp

Melon Slice

Poisonous Potato

Potato

Pumpkin Pie

Raw meat items (Chicken, beef rabbit, mutton, and porkchop)

Sweet berries

Poisonous potato not only has a low nourishment value but also gives the player the Poison II effect for five seconds. This drains four health points (two hearts) from the player but only has a 60% chance of occurring.

3) Good food items

Good food items are those that a player can farm in the early days as some of these items are easy to obtain. They have nourishment values between 0.6 and 1.2.

Beetroot

Baked Potato

Beetroot Soup

Baked Bread

Carrot

Cooked Chicken, Rabbit, and Cod

Mushroom Stew, Rabbit Stew, and Suspicious Stew

An automatic chicken farm is very easy to create. Interested readers can learn how to make one from here.

2) Great food items

Food items with nourishment values between 1.12 and 1.6 fall under the great food items category.

Cooked Mutton

Cooked Porkchop

Cooked Salmon

Steak

1) Best food items

Items in this category aren't easy to obtain compared to other food items in Minecraft. They have nourishment values are between 1.6 and 2.4.

Enchanted Golden Apple

Golden Apple

Golden Carrot

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from the enchanted golden apple, the other two items can be crafted by the player.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi