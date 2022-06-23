5 automatic farms to start your survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update introduced a ton of new key features, but it didn't change the game completely. It is still the same game, just with more exciting places to explore and things to do. Players still need to craft items, mine resources, and navigate their way to the End to fight the Ender Dragon.

It's a simple way of looking at it, but most of what gamers do in the game is geared towards that, and to reach the end, players have to do a lot of things, which involves collecting items, smelting resources, crafting new tools and more.

There is a lot to do to make real progress in the game, and sometimes, those things can take a while. However, automatic farms for certain things can alleviate that issue. Here are some of the most helpful ones that players can construct to get started right in Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft 1.19: Which automatic farms are the most helpful?

5) Smelting farm

Smelting items in Minecraft takes a lot of time. Even when players have blast furnaces, the stack of raw items they end up gathering takes time to smelt, and that time can be spent doing other things, even looking for more items to smelt.

Many players don't want to spend the time it takes to smelt, remove, and replace the items, so an automatic smelter is very useful. Using chests and hoppers, Minecraft players can funnel all the resources into and out of the furnace. They can also be completely AFK or engage in other things that Minecraft has to offer.

4) Kelp

Kelp farm (Image via Minecraft Forum)

It is a pretty useful item in Minecraft because it can be used as fuel or as a food source. It grows almost endlessly in the ocean, but an automatic farm of sorts can be constructed.

While getting started to build the farm, players should remember that Observers and pistons are key in this farm. Players can set up the water to flow to one spot and have a hopper waiting. The kelp will break and flow to that spot and can be automatically collected.

Kelp is a good item to have at the start since it's an easy-to-acquire food source, even if its hunger stats aren't great.

3) Wool

Wool can be farmed either manually or automatically; the automatic option, however, is usually preferred by most players. With the automatic farm, the wait for the sheep to grow their wool back and then the time to see that and shear it is removed. The automatic farm shears it as soon as it grows back.

Wool is a pretty useful item to have in the game. Beds and other items require it, and it can be used as a building block. Shepherd villagers will trade it for emeralds, too.

Setting up a wool farm can be a little bit difficult. The sheep has to basically be in a one-block space. With an observer, a dispenser holding shears, and hoppers, players can make an automatic wool farm to collect tons of wool of any color.

2) Mob/creeper farm

Mob farms are useful throughout the game. The loot they drop is especially good and can help players progress in the game at a quicker pace. Placing trapdoors on the ceiling of a two-block high structure prevents anything but creepers and spiders from spawning, but otherwise, mob farms can be used to farm all hostile mobs. Water blocks can be used to cause mobs to flow right to their deaths and hoppers can pick up the dropped items.

1) Sugar cane farm

By far, the most helpful automatic farm in the Minecraft 1.19 update is the sugar cane farm. Sugar cane isn't difficult to find, but making a farm for it can help players collect a ton of it.

Players can set up flowing water with a chest and hopper at the end and place sugar cane alongside it. Behind the rows of sugar cane, players need to place an observer that will see when it grows and trigger a piston. This piston will break it, causing it to flow into the hopper.

Sugar cane is useful for cooking recipes like cake and cookies, but it's arguably more useful being made into paper and then books. Books are necessary for enchanting, which is a very important part of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

