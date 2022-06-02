Top 7 Minecraft farms to build in the 1.19 update

In Minecraft, farms are crucial to success as collecting items can be tedious. For example, finding all the sugar cane in an area, mining it, and bringing it back can be a mundane task. Finding one and taking it back to start a farm with it is much easier. The same can be said for a lot of things, including killing mobs, shearing sheep, and more.

Thanks to redstone, many of these farms are made possible and are the most efficient way to get some of the items. Here are some farms that players should build once the 1.19 update arrives on June 7.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft farms for players to build in 1.19 version

7) Wool

Wool can be farmed manually or automatically. Automatic wool farms do it a lot faster than players can because it's instantaneous. Instead of having to wait for the sheep to grow their wool back and then shearing it, it can be done as soon as the wool grows. Wool is also a handy item to have in bulk. It can be used to craft beds or as a building block. Additionally, shepherd villagers will trade it for emeralds.

Setting up a wool farm can be a little bit challenging. Getting a sheep into a one block space is not easy. After that, it's much easier to set up. With an observer, a dispenser with shears in it, and hoppers, players can make an effective automatic wool farm to collect whatever color of wool they want.

6) Ore farm

If there's one thing almost every player does, it's waiting for their ores to smelt. After mining them, the next step is to put them in a furnace, but that's a slow process and requires players to take the items in and out of the furnaces. For copper, gold and iron, automatic smelting farms are great.

Automatic smelter (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can connect hoppers to chests and furnaces to make a very efficient automatic farm for their raw items so they can focus on other things. It does remove XP from the equation, but it's worth it to save time.

5) Bamboo

Joe Sparrow @torpordust i made a bamboo farm in minecraft (based on a youtube tutorial, i should add) and it's quite satisfying to watch. i made a bamboo farm in minecraft (based on a youtube tutorial, i should add) and it's quite satisfying to watch. https://t.co/LWaFQazPWH

Bamboo is an easy item to set up a Minecraft farm for. All players need is one piece of bamboo, an observer, water, a hopper, a chest, and a piston. Players can place the bamboo on one block and behind it, have the hopper and observer facing the bamboo. In front of that, gamers can dig a trench. It should be pretty wide to ensure that no matter where the bamboo falls, it falls into the water.

Water should be placed in the trench, and it should go far enough for the water to flow to the end with one block to spare. In this block, the hopper and chest can be placed so that the bamboo flows right into them.

4) Mob/creeper farm

Mob farms are useful at all times. This is especially true for creeper farms, which can be a useful source of gunpowder. Placing trapdoors on the ceiling of a two-block high structure prevents anything but creepers and spiders from spawning. Those mobs will flow right to their deaths with water and harmful blocks.

With a well-placed minecart and hopper, Minecraft gamers will have ample gunpowder waiting for them by morning. Here's a detailed guide on how to get this done.

3) Crop farm

Crops are useful to farm (Image via Minecraft)

Simple crop farms are admittedly limited in their capabilities. Extremely complex ones with command blocks and lots of redstone can do both, but those are incredibly difficult to pull off. The simple ones typically only farm the items and don't replace them, so it's not 100% automatic. Minecraft gamers can set up farms to automatically wash away the crops using water, pistons, and hoppers.

As far as the water goes, players need to have a block for hoppers to pick up all the washed-away crops. The water can then be removed, and the process can start all over again.

2) Kelp

Kelp farm (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Kelp is a great item because it can be used as fuel or as a food source. It grows abundantly in the ocean, but an automatic farm of sorts can be made for it. Players can automatically break the kelp trees that grow to the surface with observers and pistons.

If players can get the water source blocks to flow to one spot, they can place a hopper and chest there to collect the loose kelp. Otherwise, they can come and pick it up off the surface of the water.

1) Sugar cane

A sugar cane farm can be crafted in the exact same way as the bamboo farm, except it's even easier. Instead of having the water flow down from the sugar cane, it can go parallel.

This opens up a few more places for the sugar cane to grow. When the observer sees it, it triggers the piston to break it and send it to the hopper with the chest. Sugar cane is arguably the best Minecraft item to farm.

