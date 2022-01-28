5 best Minecraft starter farms for Java Edition (1.18)

Farms are a big part of Minecraft because players always need to collect items. This is especially true at the beginning of the game because it's very difficult to get going without them. Early game is one of the best times to collect items because there's not much else players are doing.

With that being said, there are several starter farms that can be very useful to Minecraft players. Here are a few that they can build early on.

Starter farms that Minecraft Java players can build in early game

5) Villagers

Having a villager farm is simple enough if there's a village nearby. Removing two villagers, whether with a boat or another method, isn't terribly difficult. Breeding them can lead to having several different types of villagers. Doing this sooner rather than later leads to earning more items and more emeralds.

4) Bamboo

Bamboo is one of the best items available since it can replicate sticks. Sticks are used to craft all tools and many other items, so growing bamboo is helpful from the get go. It's found in the jungle but can be grown anywhere.

Bamboo can be planted anywhere (Image via Mojang)

3) Leather

Whether it's for an early set of armor or books, leather is a good item to prioritize early in the game. Cows don't always drop leather, but they do drop food and that's just an added bonus.

2) Crops

All crops are useful, but if there's one to prioritize it has to be potatoes. Potatoes need only be cooked to create their optimal food source. Comparatively, carrots, wheat and beetroot need to be crafted with other items to reach their most useful state. This is one of the easiest ways to get food, which makes it very important early on.

Crops are important to farm (Image via Mojang)

1) Sugar cane

Throughout the entire game, sugar cane is very useful to have, but it's even more useful at the beginning of the game. Books are extremely important to have and there are a few cooking recipes that require sugar. Food and books are two very useful items to have, so compiling them early on is very important.

Many of these farms can continue to be helpful until the end of the game. As long as Minecraft players play, these items will continue to be needed. Having farms from the beginning onward will be helpful.

