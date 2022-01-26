Top 5 items to farm in Minecraft in 2022

There are several different items Minecraft players can farm. These items are really useful to have in bulk, just like having lots of diamonds. They can also be a bit easier to farm than others. Farming wool is a lot easier than farming iron, for example.

Wool is fairly easy to farm (Image via Mojang)

All of the following items (when farming) can make a big difference for players, so here's which ones players should target.

The best items to farm in Minecraft in 2022

5) Wool

PatarHD @PatarHD Which Minecraft wool is your favorite? 🤔 Which Minecraft wool is your favorite? 🤔 https://t.co/Cp19bPSPHE

Wool can be farmed manually or automatically. Setting up an automatic wool farm isn't difficult and can yield plenty of wool. Instead of having to wait for the sheep to grow their wool back and then shearing it, it can be done as soon as it's grown back.

Regardless, wool is a handy item to have in bulk. It can be used to craft beds or as a building block. Additionally, shepherd villagers will trade it for emeralds.

4) Kelp

Ket Overkill @ket_overkill minecraft kelp reefs are really pretty minecraft kelp reefs are really pretty https://t.co/0vtcoEijS7

Kelp is very useful as it can be used as food, fuel, and XP. Minecraft players can use it as an XP farm where the dried kelp is used to dry more kelp, one of the best XP farms available.

They can also use it as food, given that there is an achievement to eat kelp solely for three in-game days. Finally, dried kelp blocks are solid fuel sources that burn for 4,000 ticks.

3) Lapis Lazuli

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/lapislazuli ↢ Feeling blue? Then you’re in the perfect mood to learn more about Minecraft’s number one blue dye: lapis lazuli. Read more about its complete history in this edition of Taking Inventory! Feeling blue? Then you’re in the perfect mood to learn more about Minecraft’s number one blue dye: lapis lazuli. Read more about its complete history in this edition of Taking Inventory!↣ redsto.ne/lapislazuli ↢ https://t.co/k0E4jN3or9

Of all the resources, Lapis Lazuli is arguably one of the easiest to farm. Each ore drops 4-9 pieces, rivaled only by Redstone. With Fortune III, one ore can drop up to 36 pieces. It's excellent for getting XP and is arguably more important than Redstone since it's used for enchanting and as a blue dye.

2) Crops

MrcreeperGam1ng @MrcreeperGam1ng Today, my #Minecraft bedrock edition villager crop farm will be uploaded! Build this simple farm to start automatically collecting many crops! :D Today, my #Minecraft bedrock edition villager crop farm will be uploaded! Build this simple farm to start automatically collecting many crops! :D https://t.co/07KNx7FhK8

All crops are extremely useful in Minecraft. At the very least, they can all be traded with a farmer. Their primary use is as food, though. Baked potatoes, pumpkin pie, glistening melons, and golden carrots are the game's best food sources.

These can be farmed manually or automatically. Using a Fortune III pickaxe will also increase the drops from each plant.

1) Sugar cane

Sugar cane is an important item to have (Image via Mojang)

Perhaps the best item to farm in Minecraft is sugar cane. It's used in important crafting recipes like books. It's also used as an ingredient in cakes and pies, which are excellent food sources.

Also Read Article Continues below

Perhaps its best use is in trade, though. Both librarian and cartographer villagers take it for emeralds.

