Top 5 automatic farms in Minecraft 1.18 update (2022)

Automatic farms are one of the best parts of Minecraft. Once they're stable enough to do so, many players try to set up automatic farms for everything. Anything that can be automated will help them and free users up to do other things. Instead of manually farming sugar cane, an automatic farm can do it while crafters work on other projects.

Thanks to redstone and redstone blocks like pistons and observers, so much is possible. So many things that were only manual can now be done AFK. Here are the best things to set up automatic farms for and take advantage of this excellent feature in Minecraft.

Minecraft automatic farms to try out

5) Mob farms

Flowing water will push creepers to their death (Image via Mojang)

Mob farms can be done in many different ways. There are even ways to make it so that only certain mobs spawn. This is great for getting creepers to spawn, which will help gamers get a ton of gunpowder very quickly.

It can be done with water, magma blocks, and a minecart with a hopper. The water pushes the creeper into the magma, and the minecart picks up the dropped items. For a complete guide, check out this article.

4) Crop farm

Automatic farms can only do one half of the farming process (Image via Minecraft)

The simplest crop farms are admittedly limited. They typically only farm the items and don't replace them, so it's not 100% automatic. Crafters can set up farms to automatically wash away the crops using water, pistons, and hoppers.

At the end of the farm, hoppers and chests can be placed to pick up all the crops. After that, players will need to replant them but won't have to harvest them.

3) Smelting farm

juggs @juggss420 #XboxShare Built this earlier today with my buddies automatic smelter it works perfect #Minecraft Built this earlier today with my buddies automatic smelter it works perfect #Minecraft #XboxShare https://t.co/6YfA4HzFea

Smelting things takes a lot of time. This is especially true when Minecraft gamers come back from a mine with stacks of raw gold, raw copper, and raw iron.

Many players don't want to take the time to smelt, remove and replace the items, so an automatic smelter is great. With chests and hoppers, players can funnel all the resources into and out of the furnace completely AFK or while doing other things.

2) Wool farm

Wool farms are admittedly one of the most difficult to set up. It's tough to get a sheep into a one-block area, but once Minecraft users do, they can easily set up one of the best farms in the game.

Glass blocks can be used to encase the sheep, though not overhead. An observer connected to a dispenser will see when sheep grow their wool back, and as long as there are shears in the dispenser, players will get the wool.

Gamers should also ensure there's a hopper connected to a chest in one of the blocks so that the wool is automatically collected.

1) Sugar cane farm

😂 garrethizer 🌞 @garrethizer Me making the sugar cane farm but I slightly try to place blocks to the beat #Minecraft Me making the sugar cane farm but I slightly try to place blocks to the beat #Minecraft https://t.co/KVA2KTcIab

By far, the most helpful automatic farm is the sugar cane farm. Sugar cane is essential in Minecraft, so getting a lot of it is a good idea.

Players can set up flowing water with a chest and hopper at the end and place sugar cane alongside it. Behind the sugar cane, an observer will see when it grows and breaks it with a piston. It's an easy but vital farm to have.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer