5 best food to farm in Minecraft

There aren't a lot of items that are more important than food in Minecraft. Unless players are in Creative mode or on Peaceful difficulty, hunger depletes quickly.

Eventually, that can put them at half a heart of health and will not allow them to move faster than their walking speed. Eating food will restore that and restore health in due time.

For that reason, crafters must carry food with them everywhere they go. That can be difficult, as many food items are not usually gathered in bulk. However, some lend themselves to being farmed better than others.

Foods that can be farmed in Minecraft

5) Sweet berries

Sweet berries are not an incredible food source, but they are underrated. Their stats are not enviable, with a saturation of 1.2 and a restoration of just two hunger points. What makes them an excellent item to have is that they are easy to farm.

One berry bush can produce up to two berries, increased by one for each Looting level. They're also naturally generated, so users can find them in the world and collect a lot of them.

4) Carrots

Carrots aren't the best food source, especially if they're not turned into golden carrots. However, they do provide three hunger points and saturation of 3.6. That's not amazing, but it's also not that bad. The thing that makes carrots suitable is that they can easily be farmed.

When growing carrots, one plant can yield up to five carrots. If gamers use a pickaxe with Fortune III on it, they can get up to eight carrots per plant. That's an easy way to get a lot of food items.

3) Pork chops

Fire yields cooked meat (Image via Dan Cun/YouTube)

Pork chops are one of the best foods in the entire game. They have a saturation of 12.8 and will restore eight hunger points. While pigs aren't overly common, they spawn a lot during the day.

Using a Looting III, Fire Aspect II sword can yield players six cooked pork chops per pig. That's an incredible amount and a great way to quickly get a lot of pork.

2) Potatoes

For the same reason as carrots, potatoes are a great item to farm. Users can get multiple potatoes per single plant, with Fortune increasing that. Minecraft gamers can quickly get a lot of potatoes. Unlike carrots, potatoes can be cooked into a better item.

Baked potatoes are a very vital food source. One baked potato restores five hunger points and has a saturation of 6.0.

1) Steak

Steak is one of the best food sources in the game. It restores eight hunger points with a saturation of 12.8. Cows are extremely common, so players will have no trouble collecting their loot.

Using a Looting III sword can yield up to six beef per cow. If that Minecraft sword also has Fire Aspect, the cooking stage can be skipped entirely.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

