How to farm sweet berries in Minecraft

There are tons of food sources in Minecraft that all have varying qualities. Many food sources, like cooked meat or baked potatoes, last long and restore several hunger points. Others don't last as long but have plenty of other benefits. Sweet berries, added as part of the 1.14 update, have plenty of benefits.

They're one of the few food sources that will continue growing after they've been harvested. The berry plant stays and will produce berries continuously, making them a good food source to have a lot of. That means they can also be automatically farmed, though it is difficult. Here's how to do it.

Automatically farming sweet berries in Minecraft

Minecraft players will need several different items to complete this farm, as it requires a ton of stipulations to be met to work successfully. Here's everything they need:

Fences

Dirt

Berries

A minecart with hopper

Rails

Powered rails

A chest or barrel

Redstone blocks or torches to power the powered rails

Foxes to harvest the sweet berry bushes

Foxes can be captured on leads to bring them where Minecraft players need them to go. To begin, players should place the row of dirt and plant the berries on them. Under that, there should be a hole big enough for the berries to fall under and for the minecart to go in between. Three blocks wide should suffice.

Players should then build the railroad across the full length, with the hopper and attached chest under one end of the railroad. Powered rails should be placed sporadically throughout, but one at the end of each side to ensure it continues rolling.

After that, players should build an enclosure for the foxes. There needs to be a clear view of the sky so the foxes won't go to sleep, so fences are recommended for the enclosure. After that, Minecraft players can sit back and let the foxes do all the work.

Without a clear view of the sky, foxes will go to sleep (Image via Minecraft)

Foxes will harvest the berries, and they'll fall down below for the minecart with the hopper to collect on its way back and forth. Those will then be deposited into the chest through the other hopper, and the process will repeat once the berries grow and are harvested once again.

