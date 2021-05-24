How to get sweet berries in Minecraft easily

Sweet berries and their bushes are some of the most unique food sources in Minecraft. Similar to a cactus, the bush of a sweet berry deals damage to most mobs that come into contact with it. This allows players to use it as a defensive tactic as well as a food source.

While sweet berries aren't the greatest source of food, they do not require much upkeep and will consistently provide berries to the player as long as the bush stays intact. However, these berries and their bushes can only be found in a select number of locations.

Also read: 5 best features of Minecraft Education Edition that players should know about

Where to find and obtain sweet berries in Minecraft

Biomes

A Snowy Taiga biome in which sweet berries can be found (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Sweet berries can only be found in a few biomes in the Overworld. The biomes in which sweet berries can be found are listed below:

Taiga

Taiga Hills

Taiga Mountains

Snowy Taiga

Snowy Taiga Hills

Snowy Taiga Mountains

Giant Tree Taiga

Mountain Meadow (upcoming in Caves and Cliffs update)

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates data pack which allows players to customize fish

Taiga Villages

A beautiful Taiga Village that rests upon a river in Minecraft (Image via u/KostekKilka on Reddit)

In addition to the various biomes listed above, sweet berries can also be found inside various Taiga Villages.

More specifically, sweet berries can be found inside Taiga House chests, which are common within a Taiga Village. The sweet berries have a 40.6% chance of being found in quantities of 1-7.

The video below discusses everything players need to know about sweet berries.

Minecraft players are recommended to look for Taiga Village chests if they are struggling to find sweet berry bushes in any nearby biomes.

When the player plants a sweet berry into some grass, they will eventually have infinite sweet berries to create a massive sweet berry farm.

Also read: How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more