How to get 'Glow and Behold!' advancement in Minecraft

Minecraft has achievements and advancements. Achievements are for Bedrock Edition, and there are a lot of them. Tons of different activities will qualify for an achievement. In Java Edition, there are far fewer of them, and they're called advancements. For reference, there are less than 60 Java Edition advancements and over 120 Bedrock Edition achievements.

One of the most recently added advancements is the "Glow and Behold!" advancement. This was added alongside a few others in the 1.17 update. Given that this is one of the most recent additions, many players have not completed it yet. Here's how to do so.

Completing the "Glow and Behold!" advancement in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft Java Edition players are grateful that new advancements were finally added to the game. The 1.17 update added many items, but the recent advancements were a big part of it. This gives Java players something else to do and to work towards.

The "Glow and Behold!" advancement is one of 11 total advancements added in the 1.17 update, and they all have something to do with a new addition to the game. For example, the "Whatever Floats Your Goat" advancement involves the newly added goat.

The "Wax On" advancement is for wax and copper, two new additions. As the name suggests, the "Glow and Behold!" advancement uses the glowsquid, the winner of the 2020 mob vote.

To complete this relatively easy advancement, players will need to find glowsquids. These passive mobs typically spawn in dark underwater areas, more commonly in ocean depths, ravines and underground lakes.

Minecraft Java players will need to kill one glowsquid. Glowsquids drop 1-3 glowing ink sacs upon death, and only one is necessary to complete the advancement. Players can hit them twice with a sword or punch them to death, though that will take a while.

Glowing signs are much brighter than regular signs (Image via Minecraft)

Once Minecraft players have the ink sacs, they need to place a sign and write anything on it. After that, simply using the ink sac on the sign will cause it to glow and will satisfy the "Glow and Behold!" advancement.

