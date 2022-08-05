5 foods that are the easiest to acquire in Minecraft 1.19 update

Food is a vital item in Minecraft. Unless players are always playing on Peaceful difficulty, their hunger levels are constantly depleting. That means they can't sprint and that they will eventually lose all but half a heart. Low hunger also removes health restoration. Starvation is a real problem in Minecraft, and the 1.19 update did not change that.

As a result, it's incredibly important to carry food at all times. Crafters who go anywhere without food are simply asking for trouble. However, not all food items are made equally. Some of them, like glistering melons, suspicious stew, and golden apples, are expensive to make and difficult to obtain. Here are the best food items in Minecraft 1.19 that are super easy to acquire as well as useful.

Minecraft food items that are easy to obtain and very useful

5) Cooked salmon

Salmon (Image via Minecraft/Rajcraft on YouTube)

Cooked salmon holds slightly better hunger numbers than its underwater counterpart, cod (other fish cannot be eaten or only give the poison effect). It restores six hunger points and has a saturation of 9.6. It's much more beneficial than cod and is also fairly common, even if cod is easier to come across more often.

Fishing isn't terribly difficult, and fish can be killed by striking them. The only downside is that since they are underwater, Fire Aspect can't automatically cook them.

4) Cooked mutton

Mutton is a strong food source, even if it's the worst of the three main types of meat. Despite being lower than chicken, steak, and porkchops, it still has a saturation of 9.6 and restores six hunger points, which are both good numbers.

Sheep are also very common, which makes this a fairly easy item to get. Sheep are everywhere, and they're pretty easy to kill too. Mutton also doesn't require a lot of coal to cook or time in the Furnace.

3) Cooked chicken

Naco88 @NacoRBLX Someone on the developer Minecraft server has dug up my deceased pet chicken, cooked it and returned it to the grave



i am actually speechless

Cooked chicken is an excellent food item. It restores six hunger points and has a solid saturation of 7.8. Chickens are pretty easy to locate as they usually spawn in groups and in several different biomes. What makes chicken one of the least difficult items to get in Minecraft is the fact that they are so easy to kill.

Just two hits with an empty hand will kill them, which is far less than any other food source mob in the game.

2) Steak

Cooked steak is one of the easiest and best food sources to get. It can be cooked, but killing a cow with a Fire Aspect enchanted sword will drop it immediately. However, even if players don't have Fire Aspect, it's still pretty easy to obtain and only requires a short amount of time in the Smoker/Furnace and a little bit of coal to cook.

What makes steak so good is that it restores four hunger points and a whopping 12.8 points of saturation, the most in the game among normal foods (not golden carrots, soups, etc.)

1) Cooked porkchop

The best cooked food item in Minecraft has to be cooked porkchop. It's actually the fourth-best food item overall, trailing just an entire cake, suspicious stew, and rabbit stew in terms of hunger restoration. Fortunately, it's also very easy to get. Pigs roam the world freely and pretty commonly. They're no challenge to kill, either.

One porkchop restores four bars of hunger and also has a saturation of 12.8, which is also among the game's best. Pigs can be bred using carrots and make for an easy source of porkchops.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

