Top 5 food items to cook in Minecraft 1.18

Cooked food items are often far better than other food items in Minecraft. For example, a baked potato is a much more worthwhile item to have than a regular potato. Cooking raw food also makes it a much better item to eat. It will last longer and restore much more hunger.

Even when not compared to their uncooked counterparts, cooked food is much better than uncooked. Most of the best food items in the game are cooked. Here are five of them Minecraft players should look to get.

Best cooked food in Minecraft

5) Cooked salmon

Salmon (Image via Minecraft/Rajcraft on YouTube)

Cooked salmon holds slightly better numbers than its underwater counterparts. It restores six hunger points and has a saturation of 9.6. It's much stronger than cod, and it's still fairly common to fish up, even if cod comes up more frequently.

4) Cooked mutton

Mutton is a great food source, even if it's the worst of the three main meats. Despite being lower than chicken, steak and porkchops, it still has a saturation of 9.6 and restores six hunger points. One of the meats has to be the worst and unfortunately, that's mutton. That still doesn't make it a bad food item since the stats are still better than a lot of other food items.

3) Cooked chicken

Naco88 @NacoRBLX Someone on the developer Minecraft server has dug up my deceased pet chicken, cooked it and returned it to the grave



i am actually speechless Someone on the developer Minecraft server has dug up my deceased pet chicken, cooked it and returned it to the gravei am actually speechless https://t.co/jGlGYMQIxW

Cooked chicken, like many other cooked meats, is great. It restores six hunger points and has a strong saturation of 7.8. Both of those numbers are quite good. Chicken meat is a little bit harder to get because chickens aren't quite as common as other mobs and tend to drop less because they're much smaller. They are quite easy to kill, though.

2) Steak

🌸deppichu🌸 @deppichu rex eating da minecraft steak rex eating da minecraft steak https://t.co/lz8LmkwPDN

Steak restores eight hunger points, making it one of the game's best food items. It has a saturation of 12.8, also among the tops in Minecraft. It also has an effective quality of 20.8, which is tied for third in all food sources.

Steak is also very easy to get since cows are one of the most common mobs in the game. With a Looting sword, it's easy to get stacks of raw beef that can be cooked for one of the best food items available.

1) Cooked porkchop

The best cooked food item in Minecraft has to be cooked porkchop. It's actually the fourth best food item overall, trailing just an entire cake, suspicious stew and rabbit stew in hunger restoration.

It restores four bars of hunger and also has a saturation of 12.8 that is also among the game's best. Most raw food is not worth eating, so porkchops especially should be cooked.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul