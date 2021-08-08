Top 5 rarest food items in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are roughly 40 items that players can eat to satisfy their in-game hunger.

Each edible item comes with its own saturation level, making some foods more effective than others. Many Minecraft food items are quite common to come by, whether it be through mob or crop farming.

However, some food items are far more difficult to obtain in Minecraft. The following is a list of perhaps the most difficult food items to collect, ranked by their rarity.

Uncommon Minecraft food items

5) Rabbit Stew

Image via Mojang

Rabbit stew is one food item that is not commonly used in Minecraft. This may be due in part to the somewhat complicated crafting recipe.

This food item requires lots of ingredients. To craft rabbit stew, players need: a bowl, cooked rabbit, baked potato, carrot, and mushroom.

Cooking the potatoes and rabbit first can be time consuming in the process of making rabbit stew. What’s more, rabbit stew cannot be stacked in the inventory, so multiple stews will take up significant space.

4) Cookie

Image via Mojang

Cookies are one of the sweet treats that are featured in Minecraft. They are not the easiest to come by, however.

To craft cookies, players need cocoa beans. These are only found in jungle biomes, which are some of the rarest biomes in the game. In a survival world with no nearby jungles, cookies will surely be a rarity.

Otherwise, cookies are sometimes obtained via trading with a farmer-villager, or as a gift after a raid.

3) Suspicious Stew

Image via Mojang

Suspicious stew is one of the most interesting items in the entire game. This is the only food item in all of Minecraft that cannot be obtained from creative inventory, so the only way to collect it is through practical methods.

The crafting recipe for suspicious stew is the same as mushroom stew (one bowl, one brown mushroom, and one red mushroom) but it additionally involves any type of flower. Each flower will yield different effects into the stew, some positive, some negative.

Interestingly, suspicious stew can also be obtained from a brown mooshroom mob. Players should feed the brown mooshroom, then milk it with a bowl right after. However, the mushroom fields biome is one of the rarest of them all, making this item even more rare to come by.

2) Poisonous Potato

Image via Mojang

Poisonous potatoes are potato-adjacent Minecraft foods that cannot be sought out manually. One of the only ways to collect a poisonous potato is through the rare chance of it dropping while farming regular potato crops. There is only a 2% chance of this occurring.

Otherwise, poisonous potatoes can sometimes be found in shipwreck chests. While it might be considered a lucky find since this item is rare, eating a poisonous potato is quite risky.

It will satisfy hunger and saturation well, but there is a 60% chance that it will inflict the poison effect onto players after consumption.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple

Image via Mojang

The enchanted golden apple is one of the rarest items in all of Minecraft. While there used to be an enchanted golden apple crafting recipe, that feature has since been removed, and now the only way to find one of these incredible items is via loot chests.

Regular golden apples are excluded from this list due to their fairly simple crafting recipe. Enchanted golden apples cannot be crafted, making them significantly rarer than their counterpart food.

Enchanted golden apples are of great use in terms of keeping Minecraft gamers alive in survival mode. They recharge hearts quickly and have longer lasting status effects that help players navigate near-death experiences in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul