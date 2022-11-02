5 best blocks to farm in Minecraft 1.19

Almost everything in Minecraft 1.19 is made up of different kinds of blocks, apart from entities and items. As soon as gamers enter a new world, they start their journey by punching a tree and obtaining a log block to craft other things. Hence, some of them are even worth farming.

A farm is a setup that automatically or semi-automatically yields massive amounts of a particular item or block in Minecraft 1.19. Though most famous farms are centered around mobs, many block-related farms can also be useful. After all the new additions that have come with Minecraft 1.19, it is a great time to create farms for them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other blocks worth farming.

Sculk, Mud, and 3 other Minecraft 1.19 blocks worth farming

5) Mud

Mud is a brand new block worth farming in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Mud is a relatively new block that was added to the game just a few months ago with The Wild Update. This is part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome that generates in hot and humid regions. It is an excellent block since it can be combined with wheat and converted into mud bricks that act as building blocks.

Additionally, if a water bottle is used on a regular dirt block, it turns into mud. This mechanism can be used to create a simple farm using dispensers and hoppers that will use the water bottle on the dirt block placed. Players can go AFK after automating the mouse clicks and farming these blocks.

4) Sculk blocks

All kinds of sculk blocks can be farmed through sculk catalyst in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Sculk is another set of blocks that were added with The Wild Update. They are part of the spooky Deep Dark biome and have the ability to spawn the Warden. However, blocks that are not generated naturally in the world lose this ability. Hence, they are safe and fascinating to farm.

The best way to farm all kinds of sculk blocks is by using a sculk catalyst block and a constant mob farm that will drop them near the block.

Once they die, it will absorb the XP and convert all the blocks around it into sculk. Finally, players can simply mine them.

3) Mangrove wood

Mangrove is a new set of wood types worth checking out in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

In The Wild Update, Mojang also released mangrove trees with a brand new type of wood. These will grow in the Mangrove Swamp biome and will have a reddish color to them from the inside. Even though the texture design looks exactly the same as other wood types, the new color is fascinating and tempting. Many have already created complex farms to get mangrove logs and roots.

2) Froglight

Froglights are beautiful blocks that emit light in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Froglight is a difficult new block to obtain in the game as it is dropped by Frogs when they eat the smallest Magma Cubes. However, they are such beautiful decorative blocks that players have come up with clever farm contraptions for them.

Frogs can be taken to the Nether and strategically placed in a farm area where Magma Cubes spawn and get killed by the amphibians.

1) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris is still the most craved block in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Even years after it was released, Ancient Debris is still the best but the most difficult block to farm. Though most players simply mine their way through the Nether realm to find a handful, massive TNT duper machines can be created to plow through the terrain and find these quickly.

Since they are blast-resistant, TNT will not be able to destroy them.

