Top 5 biggest structures in Minecraft 1.19

There are many structures in Minecraft 1.19 that generate in different regions of the world. These are some of the most fascinating exploration locations in the game. Players witness different architecture and mobs that speculate about the history behind them. Even though Mojang does not say anything related to them, each and every settlement hints towards an unknown storyline of the game.

Some structures are smaller and are made of a few blocks, while others are massive. These large constructions are much more interesting to visit and explore. Most of them also spawn extremely dangerous hostile mobs that players need to fight in order to conquer the building.

Woodland Mansion, Ancient City, and 3 other massive Minecraft 1.19 structures ranked

5) End City

End Cities can vary in size and configuration in the game (Image via Mojang)

End Cities are some of the biggest structures in Minecraft 1.19. It is also the latest structure that is made accessible to players after they defeat the Ender Dragon and complete the game. These mysterious cities are filled with Shulkers, a static hostile mob that shoots levitation bullets to attack players.

These buildings can spawn in different configurations and sizes, with or without End Ships. These ships are quite important as they generate Elytra in them. They are fifth on this list since their size can vary.

4) Ocean Monument

Ocean Monuments are most beautiful structure in terms of configuration (Image via Mojang)

Ocean Monuments are beautiful but menacing Minecraft 1.19 structures that generate underwater in deep ocean biomes. It is filled with loads of Guardians and three Elder Guardian mobs. They shoot lasers towards players with their eyes, making it a difficult building to explore.

These are arguably the most modified structures since loads of players have used their configuration and modified it into their bases, solely because of how beautiful they look when they are cleaned.

3) Nether Fortress

Nether Fortress is an extremely dangerous structure in the game (Image via Mojang)

Nether Fortress is a massive Minecraft 1.19 structure that generates in the hellish Nether realm. They mainly consist of towers connected by bridges over huge lava lakes. Filled with Wither Skeletons and Blazes, the fortress is by no means an easy place to explore.

Even though the size of the structure varies, most of them are pretty huge since they go through solid land chunks as well. Players usually go here to obtain Blaze rods and other loot items from chests.

2) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansions are some of the biggest structures in the Overworld (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to Minecraft 1.19 structures generating on the Overworld's surface, Woodland Mansions are the biggest. These ultra-rare mansions only generate in dark oak biomes and are nearly impossible to find without an explorer map from a cartographer villager.

Exploring this building is not a walk in the park since it is home to Vindicators and Evokers, some of the most dangerous Illagers in the game. Apart from that, several hostile mobs have also spawned here to make matters worse. However, players will get some of the best loot if they successfully conquer the mansion.

1) Ancient City

Ancient Cities are the newest and biggest structure added to the game (Image via Mojang)

Ancient City is a brand new structure, released in the Minecraft 1.19 update a few months ago. It is one of the scariest and largest generations to occur completely underground in the new Deep Dark biome. Even though the structure is extremely rare, players will not miss it once they find the city, simply due to its sheer size.

It has several rooms and areas made up of deep-slate building blocks and chests, along with a massive warden statue in the middle. Since it generates in the Deep Dark biome, it is heavily contaminated with sculk blocks.

