How to make and use Snow Golem in Minecraft 1.19?

Minecraft 1.19 has a host of mobs that you can interact with, ranging from passive, neutral and hostile. While most of them spawn naturally in different parts of the world, some need to be crafted and summoned manually. Summoned mobs can also be both passive and hostile towards you. One of them is called a Snow Golem.

These are passive and friendly mobs that are quite simple to make and interact with. Snow Golems have proven to be useful for players in numerous ways, whether it is fighting basic hostile mobs or even farming snow. If you're new to Minecraft 1.19, knowing how to create these golems and their use becomes a vital trait.

Creating and using a Snow Golem in Minecraft 1.19

How to create a Snow Golem

Place two snow blocks and one carved pumpkin to create the creature in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

To create a Snow Golem, you will need two snow blocks and one carved pumpkin. When snow blocks are mined normally, they drop snowballs, requiring you to mine them with a silk touch shovel to get the blocks themselves. Alternatively, a snow block can also be crafted with four snowballs.

Pumpkin blocks can be carved with the help of shears and then mined normally.

Once these two types of blocks are obtained, you can place two snow blocks on top of each other and place the carved pumpkin on top. The moment the configuration is complete, the Snow Golem will spring into life and start moving. It is one of the easiest mobs to create and summon in the game.

After spawning, the mob will have the carved pumpkin on its head. If you wish to remove the block and reveal the mob's actual face, you can use the shears. Snow Golem's face will have two pixel eyes and a goofy smile.

Ways to use Snow Golem in Minecraft 1.19

During fights

Snow Golems attack any mob that can cause harm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

These cute and goofy mobs can be quite handy in fights against hostile mobs. The moment they detect a hostile mob in their vicinity, they move towards it and throw snowballs to attack.

Though snowballs are not the best weapon, several Snow Golems can do lethal damage with a volley of snowballs. They have been used several times by many players in the community during fights. Famous YouTuber PewDiePie even used a horde of Snow Golems during his first fight with the Ender Dragon.

Snow farm

These mobs can be used to create a snow farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Snow Golems can also be used to create a semi-automatic snow farm. When these creatures move about, they leave a thin layer of snow, which can be mined to obtain snowballs.

Hence, you can trap the mob in a cold biome where they will not melt or die. Then create a thin layer of snow that can be mined from underneath the Snow Golem. You can automate the mouse click and go AFK as the farm continues to collect snowballs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes