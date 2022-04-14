While it may not be Halloween yet, there are still plenty of fun uses for pumpkins in the vibrant world of Minecraft. Pumpkins generally spawn in grassy biomes in the overworld, and players can harvest them or even grow their own pumpkins on farms they create.

However, when players carve pumpkins, these items' utility grows even further, and all players should definitely do so at some point. Here is what they can make with carved pumpkins.

Why players should carve a pumpkin in Minecraft

Players are able to collect normal pumpkins by hitting them with any tool or even with unarmed attacks. However, in order to make a carved pumpkin, players will need to use shears on any pumpkin that is placed somewhere in the world. If they use shears on one, it will immediately become a carved pumpkin. Players can make shears by creating 2 iron ingots and combining them at a crafting table. Here are some fun uses for carved pumpkins.

Players can wear a carved pumpkin as a helmet in Minecraft

If the player does not have any armor on their head, they are able to place a pumpkin on in place of a helmet. Although the carved pumpkin does not provide any armor value, and also obscures the player's vision, it will prevent Endermen from becoming enraged when the player looks at them. This can be useful when working in an area that has large numbers of Endermen that players do not wish to fight.

Players can create Jack o'Lanterns using carved pumpkins

For players who are looking for a spooky light source, they can create Jack o'Lanterns using a carved pumpkin and a torch. To create it, players simply need to combine these two ingredients at a crafting table. The Jack o'Lantern functions much like its real-life counterpart, giving off a nice spooky glow and providing the player with a light level of 15, preventing most mobs from spawning in that area.

Players can create golems by using carved pumpkins

There are two different types of golems that players can create using a carved pumpkin in Minecraft. These are the snow golem and the iron golem. Each of these golems serves a different purpose, but they can both be created to assist players. When creating a golem, players must ensure that they always place the carved pumpkin last, so that the golem can come to life.

To create a snow golem, which is a ranged golem that can help the player in cooler climates (or warmer with fire resistance), players must place two snow blocks down one on top of each other, and then place a carved pumpkin on top.

To create an iron golem, a mighty mob that can protect the player using its strong melee attacks, players will need to place 4 blocks of iron in the shape of a T and then place the carved pumpkin in the middle of the T. This will cause it to spring to life and defend the player from any hostile mobs.

Edited by Atul S