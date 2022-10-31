5 best structures for diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Even in Minecraft 1.19, diamonds are still the most sought-after items. These rare earth minerals can be used to craft powerful tools, weapons, and armor. Diamonds also craft other items and blocks like enchanting tables, jukeboxes, firework stars, etc.

After crafting an iron pickaxe, almost every player decides to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19. However, mining ores isn't the only way to get diamonds. They can be generated as items inside loot chests in various structures. Players can loot these structures to have a chance at getting rare minerals.

Explore these areas for diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

5) Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks can have good loot depending on the generation in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Shipwrecks are one of the most common structures players can find if they explore ocean biomes for a few hours. These are broken-down and sunken ships that generate hidden chests. Though players will mostly find useless loot in them, they can find excellent loot depending on how the ship is generated.

These structures have a 14.1% chance of generating a diamond in the treasure chest. These are not the best structures to loot due to the generation dependence, but they have a decently high spawn rate for those specifically looking for diamonds.

4) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnant treasure room variant has a chance of generating diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

As players explore the Nether realm, they find a dark-colored structure called Bastion Remnants. The structure will swarm with Piglins and Piglin Brutes but will also generate several chests with excellent loot, including diamonds.

Bastion Remnants have a 15.8% chance of having two to six diamonds in their treasure chest. Several variants of Bastion Remnants are present in the game. Players must find a structure with a chest in the middle, surrounded by lava and magma cube spawners.

3) Nether Fortress

Nether Fortress also generates chests with diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, this is another structure generated in the Nether realm. The structure is filled with hostile mobs like Wither Skeletons and Blazes. Hence, players need to be cautious while raiding chests that can be found in corridors and bridges containing excellent loot.

There is a 19% chance of at least one to three diamonds generating in a Nether Fortress chest. Players can also find other diamond tools, weapons, and armor in these chests.

2) End City

End City is one of the last structures players raid Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

End Cities are one of the last structures players can explore and raid since they are only accessible after the Ender Dragon's defeat. Shulkers will guard these structures. They are immovable hostile mobs that attack players with levitation bullets by opening their shells.

Once players fight through the city, they will find chests with some of the best loot in the game. There is a 21.2% chance of two to seven diamonds generating in them. However, players can also obtain enchanted diamond gear, which is better than just getting diamonds.

1) Buried treasure chest

Buried Treasure is hidden underground in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Though this area cannot be called a traditional structure since it only contains one chest, it has the highest chance of generating diamonds.

The buried treasure chest can be found by exploring a treasure map in shipwreck chests. Once players open these maps, they must travel to the red cross.

There is about a 60% chance of diamonds generating on these special chests. Shipwrecks and buried treasures are two of the best structures to boost explorers early in the game.

