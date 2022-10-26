5 most dangerous structures in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 has several pre-generated structures that players can explore in the world. Not only do they enhance the overall look of a biome, but they also offer special items to loot. Almost all of these structures indicate that each world has a history before the player spawns in them, which makes them even more interesting to explore.

While some of them are peaceful and filled with passive mobs, most of them are dangerous to venture into. They spawn some of the deadliest creatures in the game that can easily obliterate a player. Even experienced gamers, who have all the powerful weapons and armor, prepare and think twice before entering some of these structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other dangerous structures as well.

Ancient City, Nether Fortress, and 3 other dangerous Minecraft 1.19 structures

1) Ancient City

Ancient City is the scariest structure because of the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is a brand new structure that was added with the Minecraft 1.19 update itself. Ancient Cities are part of the Deep Dark biome that generates loads of sculk blocks that summon the Warden.

This mob is one of the main reasons why this structure is feared. Even if players have all the netherite armor and weapons, the Warden can kill them in no time.

Additionally, the sneaky method that one needs to inculcate and the new darkness status effect further increases the spooky factor of the Ancient City.

2) Nether Fortress

Nether Fortress in Minecraft 1.19 spawn Blazes and Wither Skeletons (Image via Mojang)

The Nether is already a dangerous realm to explore since it is filled with lava and mysterious creatures. The Nether Fortress is a massive structure made up of towers and bridges.

Blazes and Wither Skeletons, which are extremely lethal to deal with, spawn in this structure. One is a fiery entity that shoots fireballs while the other attacks players with a special status effect. Moreover, a Nether Fortress cannot be avoided if gamers are trying to complete the game's main storyline.

3) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion will spawn loads of Vindicators in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Woodland Mansions is one of the biggest structures in the Overworld realm. It is home to all the Illager mobs and is filled with other hostile mobs spawning in the dark as well. Players can only find them through explorer maps given by cartographer villagers since they are extremely rare.

This structure spawns Vindicators and Evokers who are powerful hostile mobs. One will use magical spells while the other will run towards the player with an axe. Woodland Mansion's layout can easily confuse many as they will be hunted by various hostile mobs upon entering it.

4) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnants have some of the best loot in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is the second structure in the Nether realm that also counts as a dangerous territory. Bastions are ruled by Piglins and Piglin Brutes. They are advanced hostile mobs that can be neutral towards gold-armored players.

Primarily, explorers use this structure to loot chests. However, the moment a player opens a chest in this structure, every single Piglin instantly becomes hostile, despite one wearing a gold armor.

5) Ocean Monument

Guardian attacking a player before entering the Ocean Monument in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The Ocean Monument is considered one of the most beautiful pre-generated structures in the game. However, one needs to face loads of Guardians and three Elder Guardians to conquer it. These aquatic hostile mobs shoot lasers from their eyes to harm players.

Not only do gamers have to keep track of their breath, but they will be bombarded with several Guardians that swarm the area around the structure itself.

