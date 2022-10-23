How to add quests to Minecraft using mods?

Minecraft has an underlying storyline that a player ventures through to slay the Ender Dragon to free the End realm. However, millions of players have gone through this storyline. Since the game has no other quests to follow, mods can come to the rescue.

Since Minecraft allows third-party modifications, the community has created hundreds of mods to add different kinds of quests. This allows you to venture into different fantastical or survival adventures. Though there are entire modpacks focused on quests, you can download single mods catered to questlines.

Installing pre-built quest Minecraft mods

Many quest mods are pre-built to jump in and play. If you do not want to edit or customize the experience and simply want a new kind of quest, these mods are worth checking out. Here are the steps to download and add them to the game.

1) Download and Install CurseForge App for mods

First, you need to download and install the CurseForge app since it allows you to modify the game through the Forge API and easily install any mod. Search for the 'CurseForge app for Minecraft' on the web and download the installer.

Once installed, you can select the sandbox game and create a new profile with the latest game and Forge version. Since there are several quest mods for 1.19.2, you will be able to install them onto the modded game version.

2) Find different quest mods

After creating a custom profile, go to its settings and click on 'Add more content.' This will allow you to browse through the mods uploaded to CurseForge. Select the 'Adventure and RPG' category and search for various mods with new and unique quest types.

Even though the quests category is reserved for modpacks, you will find most of them in the 'Adventure and RPG' mod category. Some of the best ones are Artifacts, Twighlight Forest, The Abyss 2, etc.

Once this is done, simply hit play and enjoy the community-made quest mods in the game.

Creating your quests through some mods

Unlike pre-built quest mods, some allow customizing your quests. This mainly focuses on pack and mod developers since it offers complete control over how the quests will pan out in the game. However, you can also try the mod and create a custom questline with your own story.

Mods like Better Questing, FTB Quests, Quests Additions, etc., are some of the best to create your storyline.

The installation process is similar to other mods. However, it would be best if you first searched for the quest mods on the CurseForge website to see which game version they're compatible with. This is because not all of them will be compatible with the latest 1.19.2 game version.

