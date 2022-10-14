5 best Minecraft modpacks for quests in 2022

Minecraft has a mysterious questline that players can venture into. However, the game never tells players what it actually means. This makes the experience quite boring after a while.

If players are done with the vanilla version of Minecraft, they can always dive into the world of modpacks and venture into brand-new quests.

Minecraft modpacks are essentially a group of mods that work with one another to essentially create an entirely new game. They not only change mobs and blocks but also add loads of new game mechanics and HUD information to create a completely different experience.

Listed below are some great modpacks for players who want to go on fascinating quests in Minecraft.

All the Mods 7 - To the Sky (atm7), Better MC, and 3 other great Minecraft modpacks for quests (2022)

1) DarkRPG - RPG Quest Magic & Origins

DarkRPG is a completely fantasy-based modpack (Image via Mojang)

If players want to completely change the vanilla experience and add loads of new quest-related features, this modpack is perfect. It essentially adds fantasy-themed quests, mobs, items, and other features to Minecraft.

Not only does the modpack add new on-the-surface features, but mods like Sodium, Lithium, and Starlight are also added to improve the FPS. To top it all off, it runs on the latest version of the game.

2) All the Mods 7 - To the Sky (atm7)

A separate modpack especially for Skyblock (Image via Reddit/u/whatthedrunk)

This is a Skyblock modpack made by the modders of All the Mods. It also offers a gradual but fascinating questline, challenging players to survive with limited resources while adding new items that make the Skyblock experience more entertaining.

This is a sequel to the sixth version of the modpack. In this version, the modders have added new mods like Twilight Forest, Alchemistry, and many more.

3) SkyFactory 4

The SkyFactory modpack is so famous that Mojang has officially released articles about it (Image via Reddit/u/Evilch33z)

With nearly eight million downloads from the CurseForge website, SkyFactory 4 is arguably the most popular modpack for playing modded Skyblock. As with all good Skyblock modpacks, it offers a great questline and pushes players to gradually progress forward.

If players are coming from the vanilla version of Minecraft and are looking for a new and unique type of questline, SkyFactory 4 is an excellent option.

4) The Pixelmon Modpack

Pixelmon is an extremely famous modpack (Image via Reddit)

Pokemon and Minecraft have a fair share of fans around the world. Hence, a modpack that offers an open-world experience in Minecraft with lots of Pokemon to interact with is bound to become popular.

Pixelmon is a brilliant questline that takes players through the journey of becoming strong Pokemon masters. Hundreds of mobs, items, and blocks related to Pokemon are added with the modpack. Several multiplayer servers also have Pixelmon mod, allowing gamers to play with each other as well.

5) Better MC

This modpack adds more than 200 mods into the game (Image via Reddit / u/AbsintheAther)

Better MC is the most well-known modpack for quests. It crams over 200 mods into the sandbox game, completely changing how the game operates and feels. Its modders have also made BetterNether and BetterEnd, which have also been widely popular.

The modpack even has two new dimensions, something that requires a lot of effort to create. Those who have only experienced the vanilla version of the game will be blown away by this modpack as it introduces so much new content.

