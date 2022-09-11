5 best Skyblock Minecraft modpacks in 2022

Minecraft Skyblock is one of the most popular custom game modes that the community has come up with. While players usually have an unlimited supply of resources in a regular world, this mode drastically reduces them. In it, players will spawn on a small island with one tree and a few blocks and items.

There are loads of public servers that offer Skyblock, where gamers can go to their own island and start their journey. However, if one wants a completely new experience with loads of mods, they can look towards certain modpacks dedicated to this popular game mode. All the modpacks mentioned in this list can be downloaded from the CurseForge website.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft modpacks for Skyblock to try this year

5) All the Mods 7: To the Sky (atm7)

A separate Minecraft modpack especially for Skyblock (Image via Reddit/u/whatthedrunk)

This is the seventh installment in the All the Mods: To the Sky series. Its modding team is famous for many other modpacks and has been making Skyblock products for quite some time now.

In this particular entry, the developers have added new mods like Twilight Forest and Alchemistry. The team has also included an automation addon called 'mod ex machinis'. Needless to say, the atm7 will give players a completely new Skyblock experience since it adds loads of mods to it.

4) SevTech: Ages of the Sky

SevTech: Ages of the Sky is another brilliant Minecraft modpack to play Skyblock (Image via Reddit/u/NetherSpike14)

SevTech is a well-known name in the modding community since they offer modpacks other than Ages of the Sky. This particular entry takes most of the features and mods from the original SevTech modpack, but changes the entire in-game world to suit the Skyblock theme.

SevTech: Ages of the Sky focuses on providing players with a long-term experience featuring a gradual progression curve. With this mod, Skyblock will be heavily modded and look completely different from what the vanilla game mode is like.

3) Project Ozone 3 A New Way Forward

Project Ozone 3 A New Way Forward is a popular Minecraft Skyblock modpack (Image via Reddit/u/altofanaltthatisalt

This Skyblock modpack is one of the most popular in the community. It is filled with hundreds of mods and gives players an excellent questline to complete in order to progress forward. This is also a new and improved version of Project Ozone 2. The mod pack will work best with the Garden of Glass world type; however, other world types will also work.

2) Modern Skyblock 3: Departed

Modern Skyblock 3 is a sequel Skyblock modpack to parts one and two (Image via Reddit/u/Dread_Boy

Modern Skyblock 3 is essentially a sequel to Modern Skyblock 1 and 2. Players can download all three of them to get a complete experience. That said, the third one can also be played as a separate game. This modpack offers over one thousand quests. Apart from that, it has three different modes, allowing players to play Modern Skyblock 3: Departed the way they want. It also boasts over a million downloads on the CurseForge website.

1) SkyFactory 4

The SkyFactory Minecraft modpack is so famous that Mojang has officially released articles about it (Image via Reddit/u/Evilch33z)

SkyFactory 4 is arguably the most famous Minecraft modpack for playing Skyblock with mods. With nearly eight million downloads from the CurseForge website, this entry offers a completely new experience and is filled with automation features, magical items, bacon resources, etc. It also offers over 30 different world types, giving players a plethora of options and customizations.

