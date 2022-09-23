5 best Minecraft zombie modpacks in 2022

Zombies are one of Minecraft’s most iconic mobs. However, they are not especially threatening in the vanilla game, with the most dangerous zombies being the small percentage of zombies that can break down doors, and the baby zombies that are hard to hit.

Over the years, the community has made several different modpacks that revamp Minecraft to be full-blown zombie apocalypses, making the mob much more deadly, adding new variants of them, and adding new structures and items.

Zombie modpacks add a new flavor to the game

5) Crafting Dead

The Crafting Dead modpack, made by nexusnode and Sm0keySa1m0n, and is focused around turning Minecraft servers into zombie apocalypses that force players to work together to survive. The modpack adds a multitude of new types of zombies, along with guns to fight them off.

The guns found in the mod are totally customizable, with different skins and even attachments. There are different medical supplies that players can use to patch the inevitable damage they will take up, including medkits, adrenaline, and bandages.

4) PwrDown’s Zombie Apocalypse

The logo for PwrDown's Zombie Modpack (Image via CurseForge)

This Minecraft modpack adds, as stated in the description, hundreds of new variants of zombies, all with different stats and appearances. Players will also have a lot of new and unique world generation features, such as abandoned cities, homes, shops, and more, which can all be looted.

As players progress, they will move from basic melee weapons to ranged weapons, including firearms. This modpack, created by PwrDownYT for 1.16.5, is admittedly very difficult, so players are encouraged to tweak settings and add or remove mods to make the experience totally personalized.

3) Last Days of Humanity

The goal of Last Days of Humanity is simple: players need to survive for 100 days, though there are a few other objectives that serve to demonstrate to players the ways they can progress through the modpack. These objectives include making guns, vehicles, and robot soldiers, while recruiting survivors, and obtaining ore and gear enough to repel the 100th night’s parasite raid.

Zombies in the mod will progressively get faster, and can also pillar, destroy blocks, call for help, and even infect survivors. Different biomes will also contain different mutated creatures, with massive invasions happening every 10 days. Zombies are not the only threat, however, as there are also hostile survivors that will attack the player on sight.

2) Decimation

Decimation is the second most popular zombie modpack on CurseForge, and for good reason. This modpack, created by BoehMod, is a scary, realistic, open-world zombie survival mod with the only goal being to survive for as long as possible.

There are different skills that players can level up, such as shooting, defense, and medical skills, as well as new structures to loot. Player can then take this loot to randomly generated safezones to sell, as well as buy other gear from the shops found therein. The only downside to this modpack is that it is for Minecraft 1.7, making it quite old by modern standards.

1) Mustard Virus

The Mustard Virus mod, by mustardsean2 and Gopvikeen, is the single most popular zombie mod on CurseForge, with just shy of 1.8 million downloads. This mod was used by ForgeLabs in a YouTube video, which is found above.

There are a few different draws for this modpack, including zombies that are 10 times more powerful than regular zombies, and can also break blocks. This means that players are forced to take on the zombies head on, as hiding will only give them time to destroy everything. There are also occasional blood moons, which will cause huge hordes to spawn that players need to survive against.

