6 best Minecraft RPG modpacks to try in 2022

In Minecraft, modpacks are used quite frequently, especially in Java Edition. Modpacks are essentially a collection of mods that work together to improve the gameplay experience and quality for players. In fact, with such a healthy variety of modpacks out there, Minecraft players are capable of anything they want to with the right set of mods.

On that note, RPG modpacks are designed for the purpose of turning Minecraft into a role-playing game. Since the vanilla version of the game is a sandbox, turning it into an RPG makes for a rather interesting change.

Many RPG modpacks are pretty popular as they provide players with a unique gaming experience. Listed below are a few stellar examples to try out right now.

Minecraft: RPG modpacks that totally change the game

6) Pixelmon Reforged

Pokémon in the Pixelmon Reforged modpack (Image via reforged.gg)

Pixelmon is one of the most popular mods out there. Very few game franchises are as popular as Pokémon, so bringing the adorable Pocket Monsters into a Minecraft setting was certainly a genius idea. For fans of both franchises, this is the ideal combination that players will be able to find.

Furthermore, this modpack has also been updated recently to ensure all new Pokémon are available, including those from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This modpack is the closest to 'catching them all' that Minecraft will ever be.

5) Naruto

The RPG genre generally allows players to take up the role of a certain character. Unfortunately, in Minecraft, that's not possible since it doesn't matter what skin is used in-game, and being either Steve or Alex doesn't really bring anything new to the table. The Naruto RPG modpack lets players play as Naruto characters, automatically making it very fun.

It is widely considered to be one of the most popular anime of all time, so it's no secret that this modpack is extremely popular within the community. Interestingly, it introduces iconic locations, weapons, and even characters from the hit show.

4) Life in the Village

Life in the Village is one of the most fun RPG modpacks available for Mojang's popular sandbox game. Using this modpack, players get the complete experience of living life in a Minecraft village. Although this can be done in the regular game by simply taking over a villager's house, it's not nearly as much fun.

Terrain processing, farm processing, and ore processing are all new features that can't really be found in many other places besides this particular modpack.

3) Valhesia 2

Valhesia 2 is easily one of the best modpacks available for players looking for something wildly different. Not only does it add new features, it retextures almost everything to make it feel like an entirely new game. Mob behavior is different, and there are tons of new features, including magic, to make for a tremendous experience.

2) RLCraft

RLCraft is one of the best overall modpacks available for the sandbox. It brings together many different mods for interesting and captivating gameplay. Interestingly, this is a very difficult modpack to play with since it prides itself on making the game far more challenging. However, RPG is generally a pretty challenging video game genre, and this modpack stays true to that fact.

1) Vault Hunters

Vault Hunters is perhaps the best Minecraft modpack currently available. With this, players are able to learn talents and abilities, which can be upgraded as they progress further. But what truly sets this RPG modpack apart is the sheer volume of additions and features in it. It has a considerable number of items that can be looted from vaults, which are some of the best changes to the game.

Many popular Minecrafters like CaptainSparklez and AntonioAsh use it, further solidifying its authenticity as a top-tier modpack. With routine updates, players are never left with an inferior product.

