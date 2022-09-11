5 best Minecraft mountain base ideas

Minecraft’s mountains used to be nothing special. For much of the game’s history, they either generated in broken ways that made them incredibly interesting, or were otherwise so bland and boring that they were easy to mistake for large hills, hardly deserving of the name mountain at all.

However, with the terrain generation changes that Mojang made to the game in the Caves and Cliffs updates, mountains are now taller, sharper, and more imposing than ever before. Players who wish to make bases on atop such structures to tame them can find five great designs below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 mountain base designs to try out in Minecraft

1) Mountain starter base

This base idea is very simple - a small-scale structure that contains everything that new players might need. These bases are built into the sides of a mountain, so that gamers can save resources building up the walls of the base. This is because the mountain itself will keep them separated from the wilderness.

Players building this style of base will want to include all of the basics, such as storage, crafting areas, at least one furnace, and a small food farm — all in a centralized location. These structures are often single-rooms for most of the early game, though they can be expanded as deemed fit.

2) Hanging off the bottom of a cliff

This style is a great way to make the most of a large horizontal platform extending off the side of a large mountain. These geographical generations are not especially common, making them even better of a location for players to take advantage of if they are able to find one.

These bases resemble normal builds. However, they are connected to the underside of the mountain, which allows them to hang in the air, defying gravity. Players can help their base look like it belongs by using fence posts, walls, or chains to mount the roof of the build to the mountain.

They can alternatively build their base directly into the bottom of the mountain, forgoing the support structures altogether. Another alternative is to wrap supports around to the topside of the mountain, as if the base is being cradled from above.

3) Built into cliff

This style of Minecraft mountain style structure is a larger, more impressive, and an expanded version of the mountain starter house.

Standard starter mountain houses have a door that leads to one or two small interior rooms. Large-scale bases built into a mountain will have large ornate cliff side windows, and separate rooms for different base aspects, such as storage, crafting, and enchanting.

4) Clifftop spire

There are two different ways players can make a mountaintop spire base. For one, they can build something more resembling a sharp cone, almost like a stalagmite piercing through the mountain itself, and shooting into the sky. Alternatively, they can build a spire that resembles a wizard’s tower — eccentric, archaic, and intimidating.

The floor plans of these two Minecraft base ideas are quite similar, however, as they are both vertically oriented. Players will want to make separate floors, with each one serving a different purpose. For example, players could have different levels for crafting, storage, cooking, smelting, sleeping, and enchanting.

5) Castle

Castles are a Minecraft staple. They are particularly well-suited to being made in the game, as the rough shapes and harsh edges associated are naturally formed when building within Minecraft. The more round aspects of such structures can still be made quite convincing by good builders on the right scale.

Castles make for great Minecraft mountain builds because of what they entail. They are reinforced structures, which make for a natural thing to see on top of a hill or mountain, which are very defensible locations due to invaders having to climb up to reach anyone on the top.

This would make a castle an amazing topper for any large mountain, and a great way to signal to any nearby hostile mobs that the player has truly tamed the world around them.

