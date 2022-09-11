7 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for mountains

Minecraft’s mountain spent a long time being nothing of note. There were gradual changes in elevation with no reason to visit them other than the view they offered, with occasional strange sharp spikes generating that was visually interesting.
However, with Caves and Cliffs, things changed. Mountains have become a feature of a Minecraft world, spire-like slabs of land towering above all their surroundings, truly worthy of the title of the mountain.
And with these new mountains comes huge inspiration to tame them, topping them with grand builds. Detailed below are five potential mountain base designs for just his purpose.
These seeds are for the Java edition of Minecraft.
Seven incredible seeds for Minecraft mountain biomes
7) Meadow Spawn
The seed is: 472942227089157684
- Buried Treasure: 473, -263
- Buried Treasure: 409, -343
- Village: 160, -320
- Pillager Outpost: -448, 48
- Village: -432, 240
- Woodland Mansion: 456, 584
- Ancient City: 152, 408
- Ancient City: 24, 904
- Ancient City: -648, 888
This seed spawns players on the border of a forest and plains biome. There is a dark oak forest to the southeast, with a small ocean northeast of the spawn. Players can find two shipwrecks and buried treasures for loot.
The dark oak forest near spawn contains a woodland mansion. There is a pillager outpost to the west of spawn, with villages to the north and the west of spawn, all found within a large plains biome. There are also several ancient cities near span, found underneath mountains.
6) Coastal Mountains
The seed is: 4232704576908499638
- Center of the mountains: 1400, -2200
- Village: -224, 784
- Village: -336, 64
- Village: 1280, -1312
- Village: 640, -1616
- Village: 928, -2464
- Village: 1456, -2624
- Village: 1712, -2528
- Village: 1104, -3104
- Village: 720, -3056
- Village: 0, -2912
- Village: 1360, -3504
- Ancient City: 1240, -2248
- Ancient City: 1384, -2840
- Pillager Outpost: 816, -2800
This biome spawns players in a coastal savannah, with a village found immediately west of the spawn, with a different village south of the spawn. These villages will provide players with ample food and wood, which can be used to cross the northern ocean to get to a mountain range surrounded by valuable structures.
A handful of mountains are contained in a mixture of meadows and plains. A pillager outpost is nearby, nestled next to a river, and some ancient cities are underneath the mountains. There are also nine villages within a few hundred blocks of these mountains, providing players plenty of loot.
5) Scattered Mountain Line
The seed is: 2117929329532767790
- Center of the mountain range: 2800, 1300
- Zombie Village: 288, 16
- Pillager Outpost: 640, 656
- Pillager Outpost: 656, 1376
- Village: 368, 1152
- Village: 832, 1248
- Village: 1120, 1184
- Ancient City: 3176, 856
- Ancient City: 2504, 1608
- Ancient City: 2744, 1624
- Ancient City: 2856, 2088
- Witch Hut: 3800, 1656
- Witch Hut: 4168, 1864
This seed spawns players near a Savannah biome with a rare zombie village. Players can find some badlands and even more savannah to the south, which contain some pillager outposts and villages. There is an inland sea to the east, across which players can find a scattered mountain range.
This mountain range has a total of four different ancient cities underneath it. There is also a swamp further east of the mountains, where players can find two swamp huts.
4) Double Spawn Mountains
The seed is: -2315388068115260991
- Basement Igloo: 376, -776
- Village: 256, -464
- Village: 368, -1040
- Village: 400, -1360
- Village: 912, -928
- Village: -464, 672
- Village: -688, 624
- Village: -880, 384
- Woodland Mansion: 600, -2088
- Ancient City: 40, -200
- Ancient City: 456, -568
- Ancient City: 872, -584
- Ancient City: 168, -968
- Ancient City: 984, -1048
- Ancient City: -360, -1016
- Ancient City: -584, -1080
- Ancient City: 136, -1416
This seed spawns players south of a vast, sprawling mountain biome. These scattered mountains have eight ancient cities underneath them, just begging to be looted by players, even if the risk of angering the warden runs high.
Plenty of villages on the seed, where players can loot for food and gear. Players can find a basement igloo inside a tiny snowy plains biome, granting them a golden apple. There is also a woodland mansion almost directly north of spawn, with more villages to the south and southeast once the player is done with the north.
3) Mountain Spawns and Structures
The seed is: 183039730702622458
- Villager: 1168, 608
- Villager: 1216, 96
- Villager: 400, 128
- Villager: -240, 624
- Villager: -1008, 48
- Villager: 128, -368
- Villager: 753, -688
- Villager: 352, -1024
- Pillager Outpost: -144, -384
- Pillager Outpost: 1168, -896
- Pillager Outpost: 256, -752
- Pillager Outpost: 304, -1344
- Woodland Mansion: -552, -904
- Basement Igloo: 232, -952
- Ancient City: 120, 104
- Ancient City: 568, -296
- Ancient City: -376, -312
This seed spawns players directly in the center of an extensive mountain range rather than requiring players to move to the mountains. Many of the game's colder biomes, including taigas and old growth taigas to the south. To the north, players can find snowy players, which contain two pillager outposts, a village, and an igloo with a basement.
There is also a woodland mansion to the northwest and another pillager outpost for players wanting to find a fight. Seven different villages are scattered in all the cardinal directions, with three ancient cities underneath the mountains, including one almost directly underneath the spawn.
2) Quadruple Mansion Mountain Range
The seed is: 9044596584432466666
- Mountain Range 1: -3900, -2200
- Mountain Range 2: -4800, -2800
- Woodland Mansion: -2056, -2376
- Woodland Mansion: -3304, -2136
- Woodland Mansion: -4440, -696
- Woodland Mansion: -3496, -3512
- Village: -2176, -1888
- Village: -2176, -1632
- Village: -3168, -2032
- Village: -3536, -3584
- Village: -4240, -2896
- Village: -5232, -2560
- Pillager Outpost: -2208, -1216
- Ancient City: -3784, -1112
- Ancient City: -4072, -2088
- Ancient City: -3608, -2552
- Ancient City: -3304, -2968
- Ancient City: -3768, -2888
- Ancient City: -4520, -2568
- Ancient City: -4552, -2872
- Ancient City: -4776, -2984
- Ancient City: -4152, -3256
- Ancient City: -4472, -3336
- Ancient City: -5144, -3352
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small coastal forest biome. There is a mangrove swamp to the east, which contains a few different villages. Players can find a huge mountain biome about five thousand blocks west. These mountains have 11 ancient cities underneath them.
There are also numerous villages within these mountain ranges and a pillager outpost for combat-oriented players. There are also four different woodland mansions, all found within two thousand blocks of each other on this seed, undoubtedly a sporadic case of world generation.
1) Ancient Cityscape
The seed is: -6346846722201564002
- Ancient City: 152, 568
- Ancient City: -360, 568
- Ancient City: -584, 840
- Ancient City: -552, 1192
- Ancient City: -184, 1624
- Ancient City: -600, 1768
- Ancient City: -1144, 504
- Ancient City: -1288, 600
- Ancient City: -1064, 872
- Ancient City: -1448, 808
- Ancient City: -1080, -536
- Ancient City: -1512, -328
- Ancient City: -1672, -152
- Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408
- Village: 96, 1344
- Village: 16, 1696
- Village: -960, 1456
- Village: -1248, -352
- Village: -400, -1248
- Village: -832, -1312
- Village: -1072, -1008
- Village: -1536, -1024
- Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648
- Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592
This Minecraft seed places players inside a combination of jungle, bamboo jungle, and sparse jungle. To the west, players can find a mixture of oak, dark oak, birch forests, and plains. To the east, players can find a badlands biome. There are a dozen different mountains scattered throughout the land immediately surrounding spawn.
More than a dozen ancient cities are found underneath these mountains, making it great for players looking to test themselves against the warden. There are also eight villages within these mountains, plenty for players to loot.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
