7 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for mountains

Minecraft’s mountain spent a long time being nothing of note. There were gradual changes in elevation with no reason to visit them other than the view they offered, with occasional strange sharp spikes generating that was visually interesting.

However, with Caves and Cliffs, things changed. Mountains have become a feature of a Minecraft world, spire-like slabs of land towering above all their surroundings, truly worthy of the title of the mountain.

And with these new mountains comes huge inspiration to tame them, topping them with grand builds. Detailed below are five potential mountain base designs for just his purpose.

These seeds are for the Java edition of Minecraft.

Seven incredible seeds for Minecraft mountain biomes

7) Meadow Spawn

The seed is: 472942227089157684

Buried Treasure: 473, -263

Buried Treasure: 409, -343

Village: 160, -320

Pillager Outpost: -448, 48

Village: -432, 240

Woodland Mansion: 456, 584

Ancient City: 152, 408

Ancient City: 24, 904

Ancient City: -648, 888

This seed spawns players on the border of a forest and plains biome. There is a dark oak forest to the southeast, with a small ocean northeast of the spawn. Players can find two shipwrecks and buried treasures for loot.

The dark oak forest near spawn contains a woodland mansion. There is a pillager outpost to the west of spawn, with villages to the north and the west of spawn, all found within a large plains biome. There are also several ancient cities near span, found underneath mountains.

6) Coastal Mountains

The seed is: 4232704576908499638

Center of the mountains: 1400, -2200

Village: -224, 784

Village: -336, 64

Village: 1280, -1312

Village: 640, -1616

Village: 928, -2464

Village: 1456, -2624

Village: 1712, -2528

Village: 1104, -3104

Village: 720, -3056

Village: 0, -2912

Village: 1360, -3504

Ancient City: 1240, -2248

Ancient City: 1384, -2840

Pillager Outpost: 816, -2800

This biome spawns players in a coastal savannah, with a village found immediately west of the spawn, with a different village south of the spawn. These villages will provide players with ample food and wood, which can be used to cross the northern ocean to get to a mountain range surrounded by valuable structures.

A handful of mountains are contained in a mixture of meadows and plains. A pillager outpost is nearby, nestled next to a river, and some ancient cities are underneath the mountains. There are also nine villages within a few hundred blocks of these mountains, providing players plenty of loot.

5) Scattered Mountain Line

The seed is: 2117929329532767790

Center of the mountain range: 2800, 1300

Zombie Village: 288, 16

Pillager Outpost: 640, 656

Pillager Outpost: 656, 1376

Village: 368, 1152

Village: 832, 1248

Village: 1120, 1184

Ancient City: 3176, 856

Ancient City: 2504, 1608

Ancient City: 2744, 1624

Ancient City: 2856, 2088

Witch Hut: 3800, 1656

Witch Hut: 4168, 1864

This seed spawns players near a Savannah biome with a rare zombie village. Players can find some badlands and even more savannah to the south, which contain some pillager outposts and villages. There is an inland sea to the east, across which players can find a scattered mountain range.

This mountain range has a total of four different ancient cities underneath it. There is also a swamp further east of the mountains, where players can find two swamp huts.

4) Double Spawn Mountains

The seed is: -2315388068115260991

Basement Igloo: 376, -776

Village: 256, -464

Village: 368, -1040

Village: 400, -1360

Village: 912, -928

Village: -464, 672

Village: -688, 624

Village: -880, 384

Woodland Mansion: 600, -2088

Ancient City: 40, -200

Ancient City: 456, -568

Ancient City: 872, -584

Ancient City: 168, -968

Ancient City: 984, -1048

Ancient City: -360, -1016

Ancient City: -584, -1080

Ancient City: 136, -1416

This seed spawns players south of a vast, sprawling mountain biome. These scattered mountains have eight ancient cities underneath them, just begging to be looted by players, even if the risk of angering the warden runs high.

Plenty of villages on the seed, where players can loot for food and gear. Players can find a basement igloo inside a tiny snowy plains biome, granting them a golden apple. There is also a woodland mansion almost directly north of spawn, with more villages to the south and southeast once the player is done with the north.

3) Mountain Spawns and Structures

The seed is: 183039730702622458

Villager: 1168, 608

Villager: 1216, 96

Villager: 400, 128

Villager: -240, 624

Villager: -1008, 48

Villager: 128, -368

Villager: 753, -688

Villager: 352, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -144, -384

Pillager Outpost: 1168, -896

Pillager Outpost: 256, -752

Pillager Outpost: 304, -1344

Woodland Mansion: -552, -904

Basement Igloo: 232, -952

Ancient City: 120, 104

Ancient City: 568, -296

Ancient City: -376, -312

This seed spawns players directly in the center of an extensive mountain range rather than requiring players to move to the mountains. Many of the game's colder biomes, including taigas and old growth taigas to the south. To the north, players can find snowy players, which contain two pillager outposts, a village, and an igloo with a basement.

There is also a woodland mansion to the northwest and another pillager outpost for players wanting to find a fight. Seven different villages are scattered in all the cardinal directions, with three ancient cities underneath the mountains, including one almost directly underneath the spawn.

2) Quadruple Mansion Mountain Range

The seed is: 9044596584432466666

Mountain Range 1: -3900, -2200

Mountain Range 2: -4800, -2800

Woodland Mansion: -2056, -2376

Woodland Mansion: -3304, -2136

Woodland Mansion: -4440, -696

Woodland Mansion: -3496, -3512

Village: -2176, -1888

Village: -2176, -1632

Village: -3168, -2032

Village: -3536, -3584

Village: -4240, -2896

Village: -5232, -2560

Pillager Outpost: -2208, -1216

Ancient City: -3784, -1112

Ancient City: -4072, -2088

Ancient City: -3608, -2552

Ancient City: -3304, -2968

Ancient City: -3768, -2888

Ancient City: -4520, -2568

Ancient City: -4552, -2872

Ancient City: -4776, -2984

Ancient City: -4152, -3256

Ancient City: -4472, -3336

Ancient City: -5144, -3352

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small coastal forest biome. There is a mangrove swamp to the east, which contains a few different villages. Players can find a huge mountain biome about five thousand blocks west. These mountains have 11 ancient cities underneath them.

There are also numerous villages within these mountain ranges and a pillager outpost for combat-oriented players. There are also four different woodland mansions, all found within two thousand blocks of each other on this seed, undoubtedly a sporadic case of world generation.

1) Ancient Cityscape

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This Minecraft seed places players inside a combination of jungle, bamboo jungle, and sparse jungle. To the west, players can find a mixture of oak, dark oak, birch forests, and plains. To the east, players can find a badlands biome. There are a dozen different mountains scattered throughout the land immediately surrounding spawn.

More than a dozen ancient cities are found underneath these mountains, making it great for players looking to test themselves against the warden. There are also eight villages within these mountains, plenty for players to loot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

