Minecraft villages are fantastic for players looking to quickly gather some easy-to-obtain resources, equipment, and crops.

Villages have a multitude of uses in Minecraft, including a great way to initially gear up, maintain as an already constructed base, or to even further build and develop.

The decision of what to do with discovered villages is left completely up to the player. However, to even be able to make that decision, players need to first find those villages in-game. This article will be removing the guess work, and providing seeds with direct access to villages in Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft Village Seeds for Bedrock Edition

#1 Spawn near three Villages

Image via Fatima Wahab / addictivetips.com

What's better than one village near spawn? Three villages near spawn, of course. This seed gives players premier access to easy to obtain resources across three nearby villages. These villages would serve as a great starting point for anyone looking to start on a new survival adventure, or one that is hoping to develop their own city, in that they could incorporate these nearby villages into their build design.

Seed: -906526896

#2 Desert Village

Image via lookingforseed.com

This seed changes up from the typical forest biome spawn, and gives players access to all the perks of spawning near a village, while being in a desert biome instead. A player can plunder through all the available resources here before expanding off into the desert.

Seed: -1805116694

#3 Island with Village

Image via progamerguides.com

Land-ahoy! This seed spawns players on their own remote island, which is populated by a small village. Players can gear up on this island before venturing out, or stay a while to make this one of their bases. For new or returning Minecraft players, here is a reminder on how to craft a boat to help navigate the seas.

As a bonus perk, there are also diamonds located deeper under the island's surface.

Seed: -1007380239

#4 Acacia Waterfall Village

Image via progamerguides.com

With this seed, players can enjoy exploring a picturesque waterfall right in the middle of this village. Typically, villages are quickly scoured for their resources and then perhaps left behind. It would be a shame to do that with this seed though, as it offers an already established canvas that any Minecraft player could develop into their own village. This village could be morphed into a small remote trading hub, or even into the start of a mighty Minecraft kingdom.

Seed: 33480944

#5 Beachside Village

Image via lookingforseed.com

Who doesn't like beachfront property? The village in this seed gives players the immediate bonuses of a village, but is also located in a desirable location on the water.

Seed: -1102176256