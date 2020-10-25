Minecraft has a few ways to get around in the overworld at this point in the game. On land, there are minecarts, saddled animals like horses, or ender pearls if enough are available. In the air, players have the option to use the Elytra and pair it with rocket boosts to move around quickly. In the water, boats are your best bet.

Boats are mainly used for transportation, but they are a surprisingly versatile item. It's also far easier to acquire or make when compared to getting a saddled animal, or finding the Elytra. As one of the easiest modes of transportation to craft, every player should learn how to craft them.

How to make a boat in Minecraft

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

Crafting the boat in Minecraft is slightly different depending on the edition. In the Java edition, all that is required is 5 wood planks. As long as they are all the same type of wood, such as all dark oak, the boat can be crafted. On Bedrock editions, the only difference is that a wooden shovel is needed along with the 5 wood planks. It's an additional step but still incredibly quick to make. Players can make a boat within the first 10 minutes of a Minecraft world if they need to.

When it comes to what the boat is used for, the most obvious is transportation. Minecraft boats are fast ways of getting across large bodies of water or going down rivers. They can carry two players, and they are also great for fishing from out in the open water.

There are a couple lesser known ways to use a boat as well. The first is for fuel. When a boat isn't needed, it can be broken down by breaking it and picking it back up. The boat itself won't really break, it will just be carried instead. With any weapons that have damage over 4, the boat will be instantly turned into item form. Once the boat is in item form, it can be used as fuel which will burn for 60 seconds.

The second lesser known way to use a boat in Minecraft is through trade. Fisherman villagers that are at a master level will buy boats from players for an emerald, which can be a great way to farm those up. Players will need to note the outfit or biome type of the villager, as they will only buy boats that are made from wood in the corresponding biome.