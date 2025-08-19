  • home icon
Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on: All you need to know

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 19, 2025 14:23 GMT
Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on
Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on (Image via Mojang Studios/Some Game Studio)

The Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on is a unique pack that adds an array of farming-related items and mobs to your world. Apart from animals, it adds functional blocks and custom mobs that make it the perfect companion for farming simulator gameplay or servers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on.

How to get the Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on
Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on can be purchased for 1340 Minecoins from the Minecraft Marketplace. Simply head to the in-game store and search for it, or follow this deep link to open it.

Before claiming the Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on, it is recommended to make sure you are logged in to the game with your official Microsoft account. This ensures the pack is purchased and bound to your account. Once it is opened in the game, tap or click the 1340 button with the Minecoin logo next to it to purchase the pack.

Next, download it to your preferred Bedrock device. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the add-on and use it in a world of your choice. It is also recommended to install the Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on in a new save to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Features of the Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on

The Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on adds a host of new blocks and mobs to the world
The Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on adds a host of new blocks and mobs to the world (Image via Mojang Studios/Some Game Studio)

The Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on is a unique pack that adds an array of farm animals and mobs to the vanilla world. It adds over 40 new species that are bound by custom and interactive farm mechanics. The reactive ecosystem creates an immersive experience for players as they explore their world.

Apart from the animals, the Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on adds over 75 types of crops and produce, massively increasing the available items and craftable recipes in the world. Using these recipes and items, players will be able to craft over 150 different types of food that can be consumed by the players and the animals.

The Crops & Farms add-on for Minecraft also adds an interactive stove system and multi-block stations, allowing players to live out their farming simulator desires in Minecraft. Gamers can interact with these stations to create items or automate farming processes, making it a seamless and intuitive experience.

Alongside the mobs and functional items, the Crops & Farms add-on also adds an array of decorative blocks that players can use to deck up their world or create immersive farms. These items blend in seamlessly with the world's aesthetic and provide an interactive experience for single-player worlds or deployment in servers and Realms.

