How to make copper decorations in Minecraft

The latest snapshot and beta introduced an array of copper decorations in Minecraft, adding to the ever-expanding roster of blocks. With many new copper-themed mobs and items recently added to the game, the developers have now introduced copper variants of some popular decorative and functional objects.

Ad

Here's how you can make the new copper decorations in Minecraft.

Guide to making the copper decorations in Minecraft

The latest experimental build introduced an array of copper decorations in Minecraft, expanding the roster of decorative items available for players. With Mojang's increased focus on copper with the release of the copper golem, these objects arrive at the right time.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The build introduces the copper torch, bars, chains, and lanterns, adding unique variants to these regular items. That said, here's how you can craft and try out all the copper decorations in Minecraft:

Ad

Trending

Copper torch guide

Follow the recipe above to craft the copper torch and use it for exploration or decoration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper torch in Minecraft is a unique item added in the latest build. This variant of the regular torch can be crafted using a copper nugget, a stick, and a piece of coal or charcoal. Simply place the items in the format shown above to obtain four torches.

Ad

Unlike the regular torch, the copper torch burns with a green hue, owing to the green flame produced when the element is set on fire in real life. The torch imparts a rather unique glow, making it great for exploration or decorating your base. The green hue makes it the perfect accompaniment for themed builds or adding a touch of spookiness to the best Halloween builds.

Also read: Cool ways to use shelves in Minecraft

Ad

Copper Lantern guide

The copper lantern is one of the coolest additions to the copper decorations in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper lantern is a unique variant of the regular lantern and can be crafted using eight copper nuggets and a copper torch. Simply place a copper ingot in the crafting table to obtain the nuggets and place them around the torch in the method shown above to obtain the item.

Ad

Similar to the copper torch, the copper lantern also burns with a green hue. Additionally, it attaches seamlessly to chains. It is also worth mentioning that the copper lantern will oxidise and rust, just like the copper golem. You can use a honeycomb on it to prevent this or remove the oxidation using axes or lightning bolts.

Also read: How to use shaders in Minecraft 1.21.8

Copper chain guide

Use these copper decorations in Minecraft to deck up your world and enhance your buids (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper chain is a copper variant of the regular chain and can be crafted using two copper nuggets and a copper ingot. Place the items in the template shown above to obtain one chain. Additionally, you can place a honeycomb next to a copper chain to obtain a waxed copper chain and prevent its oxidation. Oxidation provides four unique shades, depending on the level of degradation of the item.

Ad

Similar to the regular iron chains, you can use them to suspend bells, hanging signs, copper lanterns, and other items. The block can also be used for decoration, and the varying levels of oxidation offer different shades and hues. The unique features make it one of the best copper decorations in Minecraft.

Copper bar guide

Follow the recipe to craft the copper bar and use it to style your builds or decorate areas in your world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper bar is another item in the list of copper decorations in Minecraft added with the latest experimental build. You can craft it by placing six ingots of copper together as shown above, obtaining 16 bars in the process. Similar to the other items, it goes through oxidation that results in four different shades based on the level of degradation.

Ad

Similar to their iron counterpart, it can be used to create narrow slits when placed between a door and a solid block. It can also be employed as a decorative piece and serve as a transparent wall. The different levels of oxidation for the block offer unique color shades as well. Additionally, you can place a honeycomb next to a copper bar to obtain a waxed copper chain and prevent its oxidation.

Ad

Also read: Best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!