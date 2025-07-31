How to make copper golem in Minecraft and use it

The latest preview and snapshot introduced the copper golem in Minecraft, a unique mob that sorts items and acts as a wonderful addition to the gameplay and resource management. So it comes as no surprise that players are wondering how to make the mob and use it in their adventures.

Here's everything you need to know to make a copper golem in Minecraft and use it.

How to make copper golem in Minecraft

Follow this recipe to spawn the copper golem in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Similar to the iron and snow golem, the copper golem in Minecraft can be crafted by placing a carved pumpkin or a Jack o'lantern on top of a block of copper. Simply place the pumpkin on top of the block to spawn the mob and the accompanying copper chest.

The carved pumpkin can be crafted by using shears on a regular pumpkin, while the Jack o'lantern can be made by placing a torch with it. Meanwhile, a block of copper can be obtained or crafted by placing nine copper ingots in the crafting bench. You can use a block of copper with any level of oxidation to craft the mob.

Once you place the items on top of each other, it will spawn the mob with a shade that depends on the level of oxidation of the copper block. Additionally, if a golem is built with the block of copper placed next to an existing copper chest (that is not already part of an existing large copper chest), the two chests combine into a large copper chest, similar to combining two regular chests.

It is also worth noting that once spawned, the copper golem in Minecraft will naturally oxidise. If you do not remove the oxidation using waxing or a tool with Silk touch, it will eventually fully oxidise into a copper golem statue. Unlike the mob, it has limited decorative and functional uses. However, it can be reverted to the mob state by removing the oxidation.

How to use the copper golem in Minecraft

The copper golem in Minecraft is a unique addition to the ever-expanding list of entities in the game and serves as the perfect accompaniment for players who focus on resource management or have an unsatiated yearning for the mines. It is rather easy to use the mob and optimise your gameplay.

Here's how you can use the copper golem in Minecraft:

1) Spawn the copper golem close to your base

Spawn the mob near your base using the recipe mentioned above (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, spawn the copper golem in Minecraft near your base. It is recommended that you spawn the mob close to where your chests are. This makes it easier for the entity to sort your items with ease without roaming endlessly.

Use the recipe mentioned above to craft the copper golem. The mob will spawn with the copper chest, which is an integral part of sorting your items in the game.

2) Place items in the copper chest

Place your items in the chest for sorting by the copper golem in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once the mob has spawned, simply take the items you wish to sort and transfer them from your inventory or hotbar to the copper chest that has spawned alongside the copper golem. Just interact with the chest and place as many items as you wish inside the copper chest.

It must be noted that the copper chest has a limited storage quantity, so if you wish to store more items, wait for the current items to get sorted. Alternatively, you can craft additional copper golems to speed up the process or sort different categories of items together.

3) Wait for the items to get sorted

Wait for the copper golem in Minecraft to sort your items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have placed the items inside the copper chest, wait for the copper golem to interact with them. You will notice that the mob will pick up one type of item from the copper chest and then carry it to the nearest chest or trapped chest in your base.

The mob will take three seconds to stop and examine each nearby chest, depositing it if the nearest chest is empty or if it contains the same type of item (regardless of its durability) with the same name and enchantments. If it cannot do so, it will move on to the nearest chest that it hasn't visited. The copper golem in Minecraft can remember up to ten chests it has previously visited.

Once a suitable chest is found, the copper golem will keep placing items to its maximum stackable limit, and once it is exhausted, it will choose a different item to place and sort. Once all items are sorted, the mob will keep roaming around the spawned copper chest and your base till you give it new items to work with.

It is important to note that the search area for chests and copper chests from the copper golem's position is 16 blocks horizontally in each direction, and 8 blocks vertically. Additionally, the mob will not interact with ender chests, barrels, or shulker boxes.

