Minecraft copper golem statue: recipe, features, and uses

The Minecraft copper golem statue is a unique addition in the latest beta and preview, adding an ingenious block that has an array of functions. It is related to the copper golem, a new mob that was teased earlier this month, and opens up the possibility for expansion and related items that could follow in the future.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft copper golem statue.

Minecraft copper golem statue recipe

Once the mob is oxidised enough, it is converted to a copper golem statue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Unlike the new shelf block, players cannot craft the copper golem. The copper golem naturally oxidises over time, and once it reaches the maximum oxidation level, it is converted into this new item. Once a golem turns into a statue, it drops whatever item it was holding and takes one of four poses.

Ad

Trending

If you wish to create a copper golem statue will need to let the mob oxidise naturally until it freezes into a statue. This can be done by letting it happen naturally and not waxing the entity, resulting in the decay that creates this unique block.

Also read: Updated Minecraft guide to modding in 2025

Minecraft copper golem statue features

Use the Minecraft copper golem statue to create unique combination-based contraptions or place it like a unique piece of decoration for your base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft copper golem statue is a unique item that can be placed anywhere around your base, serving as a unique form of decoration and a way of freezing the copper golem if it is too much. Once frozen, you can interact with it to set it in one of four poses, adding a nifty customization option to it.

Ad

Additionally, it can be hooked up to a redstone comparator, with each pose sending out a distinct signal — allowing redstone engineers and crafters to come up with unique combination-based contraptions and locks. This makes it great for servers and SMPs, where gates could be unlocked by positioning the copper golem statue in a desired manner.

Also read: Minecraft turtle egg guide: Obtaining, hatching, and more

Minecraft copper golem statue uses

Interact with the Minecraft copper golem statue with an axe to return it to the active mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem statue in Minecraft has limited uses apart from being a unique piece of decoration to add to the aesthetic of your base. Once the copper golem is oxidised and not waxed, it turns into the statue. It can then be positioned in a desired pose.

Ad

Additionally, as mentioned above, each pose generates a unique redstone signal in the comparator. This makes it great for creating unique password or pose-based locks and gates, enhancing the immersion of SMPs and Realms.

If you wish to revert a copper golem statue to its regular form, simply interact with it using an axe. Depending on the level of oxidation, a few hits from the tool will remove the layers and make it functional again. Make sure to wax the mob if you do not want it to turn into a statue.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn the copper golems into massive war machines

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!