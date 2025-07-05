Updated Minecraft guide to modding in 2025

Players are always looking for ways to mod Minecraft and transform the native vanilla world by adding a host of functional and visual modifications. The community has created thousands of such customization options, allowing explorers to enjoy the game in unique ways.

So it comes as no surprise that players are looking for ways to venture beyond the base game and add new features, items, and even games to the vanilla version. Here's how you can mod Minecraft in 2025.

Everything you need to know to mod Minecraft

Here's how you can add an array of mods to your game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Modding in Minecraft can be done through two major methods — manually placing the packs in conjunction with APIs or by using a popular mod loader like Curseforge or Modrinth that takes care of everything. If you are getting started with mods and packs, you can look for your favorites using these loaders and enjoy their features without worrying about compatibility and other parameters.

However, if you do not like bundled mod packs or wish to create your own tasteful collection filled with hand-picked mods, manual installation is the way. In this article, we will list both ways to mod Minecraft:

How to mod Minecraft using mod loaders

Download and install your desired mods using mod loaders like Curseforge and Modrinth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can easily get started with mods and packs by downloading and installing them through popular mod loaders like Curseforge and Modrinth. Both of these feature an immersive repository of mods, resource packs, data packs, and more. They can be installed without the technical know-how when it comes to factors such as compatibility and conflicts.

Before you get started, it is recommended to download the launchers from the official Curseforge and Modrinth websites. Once done, log in with your registered Microsoft account linked with Minecraft, and follow the steps below to install mods:

Explore the list of available mods on Curseforge and Modrinth to select your desired mod. Once done, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side (Curseforge) or the green Download button (Modrinth). Next, choose to install using the launcher. This will load a deep link that launches on the installed app. Once the application loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the desired mod. While you can choose an existing instance, it is recommended that you install the mod on a fresh one. This essentially prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance before clicking on the Create button. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the installed modpack's page. Wait for all the files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, you can click on the Play button to launch Minecraft with your desired mod and assets installed.

Additionally, you can click the My Modpacks section of each mod loader to find the list of instances you have created and access them with ease. You can click each instance to modify it — adding more mods, tweaking settings, and more.

How to mod Minecraft manually

If you are someone like me who likes to experiment and wants to mod Minecraft manually, this section will help you get your first instance up and running quicker than crafting a bowl of suspicious stew.

Head over to the game to see the version you are running (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Before installing mods manually, it is essential to know what version of the game you're running. You can know this by checking the listing on the Minecraft launcher or hitting F3 when you open a world. Once done, keep note of it since this will be a major parameter in finding compatible mods and packs.

Unlike mod loaders, which choose the relevant version automatically, you will have to check for compatibility with the game version as well as other mods if you are manually installing them. Most mods require a base API like Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, or Quilt to run, so it is essential to start with that.

Download the base APIs like Fabric or Forge to run these mods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can keep APIs like Fabric and Forge installed on your device since most mods usually depend on them. Head over to the official websites and download the one that is required by your mod. Ideally, it is recommended to install the most recent version of these APIs since it ensures compatibility and contains the latest fixes.

However, some mods might require older instances. Make sure to check the version before installing. You can also download multiple versions of the same API for use by different mods without any conflict.

Once done, you can explore the mods directories like Curseforge and Modrinth to download your required mods. Now, download the ZIP files and keep them as it is. Do not unzip or extract them, since the assets will not work when you try to mod the game.

Head to the mods folder and place all the required mods and dependencies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once this is done, here's how to mod Minecraft manually:

Open the Minecraft launcher and select the Java edition of the game. Head to the installation tab and locate any instance. The mods folder is shared by all instances that you create within the launcher. Hover over it and click on the folder icon next to the green Play button. Alternatively, you can also locate the Minecraft mods folder by hitting Windows+R to open the run dialog. Next, type %appdata% and run it. Locate the .minecraft folder and double-click it to open the directory. Once the instance directory is opened, locate the mods folder and open it. Now, simply paste the mods you downloaded into this folder. Once done, head back to the Minecraft launcher and run the instance with the base API to access the mods and their features.

Modded instances will show the message when you load them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Do note that you might face certain issues or compatibility errors where mods are incompatible or require dependencies. Simply place the compatible version or relevant assets in the mods folder to rectify the issue and run the instance smoothly. Additionally, it is recommended that you create a backup of your worlds before you mod Minecraft to prevent accidental loss of world data.

Apart from the wide range of mods, you can also install Shaders, Resource Packs, and Data Packs to transform or enhance the characteristics of your vanilla instance and have a more unique and personalized gameplay experience.

