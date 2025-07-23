5 best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds

Players are always on the search for the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds, allowing them to use the massive expanse to build their bases or craft something devious. These hollow caverns offer protection from the elements as well as allow gamers to mount several defenses. So it comes as no surprise they are always on the hunt for the best spawn seeds.

Here are the five best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds that you can try out.

Hollow cavern and other best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds

1) Hollow cavern

The stunning visual beauty of the generation cements its place as one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 8486672581758651406

Spawn biome: forest

Coordinates: 30,60

Hollow cavern is one of the coolest seeds on this list. You are spawned at the foot of a massive mountain that is completely hollow from the inside. It is illuminated by a dense coverage of glow berries and has an array of precious resources and ores, allowing you to craft items and blocks.

Additionally, the abandoned mineshaft at the bottom of the cavern offers a wide range of loot and other items to claim. The unique location paired with the array of items easily ranks this as one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds that you can explore.

2) Ancient Curse

The ancient city and portal hidden beneath the mountain easily ranks this as one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 4578985434005702249

Spawn biome: forest

Coordinates: -1000, 127, -1114

Ancient Curse is a unique seed that spawns you in a world with a rather peculiar hollow mountain. Apart from the massive hollow area, the base of the mountain houses an extensive ancient city that spreads across a few hundred blocks. It seeps beyond the base and extends downwards, offering a truly immersive sight to behold.

If that was not enough, there is a stronghold just near the ancient city alongside the portal room without any entrance. Exploring further reveals another ancient city surrounded by an array of precious ores and minerals that players can obtain to satisfy their yearning for the mines. The unique features easily rank this as one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds that you can explore.

3) Mount Pillager

The array of items and resources easily ranks it as one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 6942699783490145785

Spawn biome: ocean

Coordinates:100, 50

If you are tired of regular mountain Minecraft seeds and are looking for a veritable fortress to build your base, Mount Pillager is perhaps the best choice. Nestled in the middle of the ocean, this massive hollow mountain is a massive structure with a pillager outpost on the top. Defeat the hostile mobs to claim the tower and obtain the loot, making it your area.

Apart from this, the hollow mountain is filled with an array of ores and precious materials, making it the perfect place to establish your permanent base. The water on all sides offers an additional layer of protection, apart from the elevation. The unique generation and its location make this one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds to explore.

4) Gondor's Pride

The unique structural generation makes this one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 6942000058806318702

Spawn biome: ocean

Coordinates:20, 20

Gondor's Pride is a rather unique hollow mountain seed that generates you at the base of a towering structure that disappears into the clouds. The vertical mountain is hollow from within, offering a massive area with near-limitless building possibilities.

Apart from this, the mountain is lined with trees and ores, offering an array of resources to get started with ease. Additionally, players can also venture into the woodland mansion at the foot of the mountain and fight their way to loot and items. The unique generation and bountiful resources make Gondor's Pride one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds to check out.

5) Pirate's Cove

This is one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds that you can explore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: -5326459052469485554)

Spawn biome: ocean

Coordinates: -519, 138, -1728

Pirate's Cove is one of the most intriguing hollow mountain seeds you will come across. The seed spawns a massive mountain that stretches vertically and forms a hollow cove at the edge of the ocean, creating a stunning visual. The vertical extension next to it adds to the majestic look and makes it the perfect location for a starter base.

Apart from the stunning beauty, the hollow area also leads to a mineshaft and an area filled with ores, minerals, and enough materials to get going early in the game. The unique terrain generation paired with the impeccable design easily makes this one of the best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds to start your next challenge.

