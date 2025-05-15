5 best Minecraft mods to help save time

Players are always looking for the best Minecraft mods to help save time and make the gameplay experience more seamless. The community is filled with an array of packs and resources that make exploration and in-game activities consume less time, allowing players to yearn for the mines in peace. These mods offer a host of services, ranging from optimization to overhaul of mechanics.

Here are the five best Minecraft mods to help save time.

Best Minecraft mods to help save time and optimize gameplay

1) FTB Ultimine

FTB Ultimine lets players clear massive areas with ease, making it one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

FTB Ultimine is one of the most immersive mods that offers players a seamless and easy way to mine and remove multiple blocks at once. It has an intuitive UI that allows players to select various templates, such as mining tunnels, escape tunnels, squares, and more. The ability to clear multiple sections at once easily makes it one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time.

Additionally, the mod also makes it easy to collect the harvested blocks since they gather right below the player's feet, making it easy for them to harvest blocks such as wood, stone, and other building items. The mod also supports crop harvesting, making it a great addition for mods that turn Minecraft into a cozy farming simulator.

2) Just Enough Items (JEI)

The visual menu and ability to drag recipes to the crafting table make this one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Just Enough Items is one of the most popular mods in the community, with over 438 million downloads, and is found in most mod packs and dependencies. It is a useful utility that is essentially an item and recipe viewing mod for Minecraft. It depicts all items and blocks categorised sequentially and has a search bar, allowing players to search for their desired recipe.

Clicking on the block or recipe will show all the ingredients needed to craft it, making it significantly easier than manually coming across it. Additionally, players can also bookmark their favorite recipe or block for future reference. The immersive display system and management easily make this one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time.

3) Waystones

The ability to seamlessly teleport across the world ranks this among the best Minecraft mods to help save time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Waystones is one of the most popular mods in Minecraft, with over 170 million active downloads since it was launched back in 2016. The mod allows players to set portals in their world, which they can teleport to or travel to using other portals or waypoints, essentially like a fast-travel network.

Waystones can be used to place a portal in biomes or specific areas of interest, such as ore veins or specific areas rich in resources, allowing players to easily teleport to their favorite places rather than remember the coordinates and travel to them. The ability to fast-travel and get to the desired location ranks this as one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time.

4) Sophisticated Backpacks

The ability to refine and smelt items on the go makes this one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Sophisticated Backpacks is one of the most immersive mods on this list, adding a unique backpack item filled to the brim with an array of features and abilities. Players can craft and place a backpack in their inventory or one of the four player slots to equip it. Apart from providing a massive boost to the inventory space, the mod also makes gameplay a breeze.

Players can install custom mods in the backpack to increase its functionality and powers. Mods like auto-smelter and stonecutters allow them to smelt or refine items on the go, instead of heading back to base and blocking inventory slots on the way. It also has an autofeeder mod that feeds food to the player when their health is low, making it one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time.

5) Nature's Compass

The ability to find any desired biome makes this one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Nature's Compass is one of the handiest mods out there since it essentially allows you to hunt for biomes in the game and teleport to a selected area. Players will simply need to craft the unique compass and use it to get access to its features.

The compass displays a comprehensive list of biomes present in the world, along with their X, Y, and Z coordinates. Players can choose to travel to the coordinates or use the teleport function in the compass to get there faster.

This is a great tool for players looking for resources or items found in specific biomes. The ability to navigate to any desired biome ranks this as one of the best Minecraft mods to help save time.

