Players are always looking for the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs to spice up their gameplay and add a unique touch. These packs transform the regular hotbar and give it a major facelift, adding custom elements, visuals, and more. Apart from being visually stunning, they also serve a host of functions during the gameplay, making them an important aspect in-game.

Ad

Here are the 5 best Minecraft hotbar resource packs that you can get your hands on.

Cinnamoroll and other best Minecraft hotbar resource packs

1) Cinnamoroll GUI & Hotbar

This pack adds unique thematic items based on the popular puppy created by Miyuki Okumura (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/0miuni0)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Cinnamoroll GUI & Hotbar by 0miuni0 is a unique Minecraft resource pack that transforms the vanilla GUI and hotbar with a unique style. It adds visuals and styles based on Cinnamoroll, a massively popular character from a series created by Sanrio in 2001. The influence is clearly visible from the revamped homescreen and menu, adding a unique level of detail.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the pack also adds a heart-shaped crosshair and a pastel-themed hotbar that faithfully represents the character created by Miyuki Okumura. The blue and pink color scheme is based on the puppy's character design, making it one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs to add a dash of love.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

2) Etsan's Better Hotbar

The clear outlines and revamped bars make this one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs to try (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/etsan)

Etsan's Better Hotbar by etsan is a simplistic and minimalistic resource pack that transforms the regular hotbar and gives it a clean look. It adds a numbered inventory slot and revamps the XP bar as well as the health and hunger markers, allowing players to read them easily.

Ad

Additionally, the clear outline and lack of individual borders also make it less distracting for players who wish for a minimalistic HUD. The green arrow over the chosen hotbar slot paired with the attention to detail in the pack makes it one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs to try.

3) Starry GUI and Hotbar

The minimalistic but beautiful design makes Starry GUI one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Aeliianix)

Aeliianix's Starry GUI and Hotbar is a quaint and lovely pack that adds a unique purple and starry look to the traditional hotbar, making it stand out and look beautiful. Each selected inventory slot also features a starry graphic, allowing players to easily identify the one chosen.

Ad

Additionally, the minimalistic look of the hotbar paired with the unique color choice can pair well with some of the cutest Minecraft packs, making it a truly immersive experience, and easily ranks it as one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs that you can try in your next game.

Also read: Best mods to turn Minecraft into a zombie apocalypse game

4) Chainsaw Man - animated custom hotbar [java]

The animated visuals and themes from the franchise easily rank this as one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/znygames)

The Chainsaw Man - animated custom hotbar [java] by znygames is perhaps one of the coolest packs on this list. It transforms the regular hotbar into an animated chainsaw based on the popular manga and anime, offering an immersive experience for fans of the series.

Ad

The armor bar represents Genji's shirt, while the health bar and hunger bar are modeled after Genji's head and shoes. The XP bar is an animated chainsaw while the hotbar area is designed after Pochita, the chainsaw dog in the series. The unique design easily ranks this as one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs to experience.

5) Poke Hotbar

The unique items and themes from the Pokémon universe make this one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs to try (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/ByBoxi)

Poke Hotbar by ByBoxi is one of the best packs for fans of the massively popular Pokémon franchise. The pack transforms the vanilla hotbar and replaces it with an array of visuals and items based on the game and the series, while keeping the core aesthetics of the game.

Ad

The pack transforms hearts into pokeballs, while poison and wither hearts are Safari and Net balls, respectively. The hunger bar is represented by the legendary oran berries, and they turn green during the hunger effect. Additionally, the XP bar also features the iconic color of the original XP bar from the game. The unique visuals and themed items easily make this one of the best Minecraft hotbar resource packs for players to try.

Ad

Also read: How to move mobs using happy ghast in Minecraft

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!