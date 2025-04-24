Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack: How to get and use

The Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack is one of the most popular packs that recreates a cartoon world in the game, transforming the vanilla visuals and giving it a unique twist. It works on the game's model system and offers players an engaging way of enjoying the sandbox title.

Here's everything you need to know to get and use the Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack.

How to install Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack

Follow these steps to install the Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack for Minecraft can be installed easily and does not require any additional mods or add-ons. This pack seamlessly transforms your world and gives it a cartoonish feel, adding unique textures for blocks, items, and even weapons.

Download the Sphax PureBDCraft resource from the official website and choose the version you wish to use. For most mid-range PCs, it is recommended to use the 128x pack.

Once downloaded, here's how you can install the Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack:

Open a new or existing instance of Minecraft Select the Options tab on the home screen. Once opened, head to the tab marked Resource Packs. Click on the button marked Open Pack Folder. Drag and drop your downloaded PureBDCraft ZIP file into this folder. Go back to Minecraft and look for the PureBDCraft pack in the list of available packs. Once found, hover over the listing and click the arrow to apply it to your game. Ensure the pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. You can reorder by simply clicking the pack's icon to make sure it's on top. Click 'Done' and head back to the loading screen. You can now jump into a new or existing world and enjoy the new visual changes and cartoon themes of the PureBDCraft pack.

How to use the Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack

The Minecraft Sphax PureBDCraft resource pack features an array of cartoon-themed assets, mobs, and blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once installed, head into a new or existing world and enjoy the unique visuals of the PureBDCraft resource pack. It adds an array of custom blocks, creatures, items, and even the UI to create an immersive cartoon-themed experience. The pack features resolutions ranging from 16x to 512x, allowing all kinds of players to enjoy its features.

Additionally, the resource pack uses Minecraft's model system to provide a unique adventure, ensuring players get a high-definition, immersive experience. Apart from this, the add-on customiser also lets gamers change the look and texture of certain blocks to their heart's content while keeping the basic visuals intact.

