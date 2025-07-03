When might the copper golem come to Minecraft?

The copper golem in Minecraft has been the biggest announcement to arrive in the game since the release of the last game drop, introducing a brand-new variant of the existing mob. This nifty entity can help players in resource management and be a great companion on their adventures. So it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when they can get their hands on the copper golem.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the copper golem come to Minecraft.

Expected release timeline for the copper golem in Minecraft

The copper golem could arrive in October 2025, based on past trends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem is set to arrive with the third game drop, which is reportedly set to arrive in October 2025, based on past trends. This will be the third game drop for the year and includes a host of new features, items, and gameplay improvements. The update will be available on both Bedrock and Java editions of the game.

Since the last Bundles of Bravery drop was released in October 2024, players could expect Mojang to follow the same release schedule as last year. Ever since the developers have replaced the old format of a single update with multiple game drops, gamers have access to more features and changes without having to wait for a long time.

The latest Beta and Preview has already placed the copper golem under Game Drop 3, so players can look forward to this resourceful mob making its way to the game with the new update. Once released, players can download and install it on compatible devices to enjoy all the new features, mobs, and changes made in the fall drop.

The copper golem is one of the niftiest features that is set to make its way to the game in the next drop. Apart from being an exciting addition to the ever-expanding roster of mobs, it is packed with perks. The mob spawns with a copper chest, and once players place items in it, the entity will pick them up and drop them in other chests in your base.

Additionally, the mob will also sort the items in the chests, making sure there is enough space to stack other items. So it comes as no surprise that gamers are excited to get their hands on it. If the developers follow their past trends, gamers can expect to try out the new variant of the golem in a few months with the fall drop.

