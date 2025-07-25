Are there vertical slabs in Minecraft?

Players often wonder if there are vertical slabs in Minecraft, allowing them to linearly stack items or create unique pieces of furniture. Unfortunately, there are no vertical slabs in the game or blocks that allow a similar look yet. However, a new block has offered players a workaround to the problem in a rather ingenious way.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about vertical slabs in Minecraft and the new block that offers a unique workaround.

Mojang has released a block to combat the issue of vertical slabs in Minecraft

Shelves are an alternative to Vertical slabs in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Vertical slabs in Minecraft are a category of blocks that players have wanted for a long time, allowing them to stack items vertically. Unfortunately, there are no blocks that allow players to place these slabs vertically, preventing them from creating unique builds or design ideas.

Ad

Trending

However, the recent introduction of the shelf in Minecraft seems to have finally solved the problem of stacking items vertically, offering a unique storage solution. It works similarly to the frame, allowing for the placement of items in it as a form of vertical storage and quickly retrieving them in their hotbar.

You can stack multiple shelves to create vertical slabs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players can place up to three items on one shelf. Once placed, they can pick up and store those items in their hotbar with relative ease. The ability to stack up to three shelves next to each other and power them with redstone allows them to hotswap all items with ease, making it a great item that expands the limitations of the item frame.

Ad

Additionally, interacting with any of the three slots on the front of the shelf swaps the main hand item with the content of that slot. Apart from being an ingenious way to store important items and claim them quickly, the shelf also serves as a nifty way of hotswapping rarities of weapons and tools, replacing the need to manually head over to chests and do it manually.

While the shelf might not be a vertical slab, the ability to stack them above each other offers a vertical storage solution, making it easier for resource management. Players can now create different stacks of shelves for items such as ores, minerals, and blocks — making it a great asset for those who yearn for the mines.

Ad

Also read: Best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!