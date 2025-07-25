"I’m so hyped about this" — Minecraft fans react to new shelf block coming along with copper update

Minecraft's upcoming drop will add exciting items such as the copper golem, copper armor, tools, and weapons. While the developers are working on the update, they are also adding new items to make the game drop even more interesting. In the latest Preview, players were surprised to find the addition of shelves that will be a part of the anticipated “copper update.”Redditor Beautiful-Bike-6262 posted images featuring the shelves in the latest Bedrock Preview on r/Minecraft. OP added that Mojang has announced this new item and wanted to discuss the impact it could have on the game.Mojang has just announced shelves byu/Beautiful-Bike-6262 inMinecraftReacting to the post, CatlynnExists commented,“I actually thought this was a joke! I’m so hyped about this”Th3_Radiance said at first, they thought the whole thing was just a silkpost. For those unaware, a silkpost is when someone makes up a fake story and posts it on the subreddit. SteppedTax88238 were so excited that they couldn't believe Mojang was actually adding the shelves in Minecraft.Comment byu/Beautiful-Bike-6262 from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/Beautiful-Bike-6262 from discussion inMinecraft16tdean said they felt the shelves looked more like display cases rather than actual shelves. definitely-not-sans replied that the shelves currently look like fancy item frames and suggested they should be made into proper storage shelves.18tdean agreed that the design looks cool and the functionality sounds great, saying even as a display case it would still be a good addition. However, they felt it is not really a shelf and would love to see an actual shelf in the game. Solar_Fish55 suggested that the shelf should feel more like a hybrid between a chiseled bookshelf and an item frame.The upcoming Minecraft game drop is getting more excitingThe Minecraft copper update will have a major impact in the gameplay experience (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft players are beyond excited for the upcoming game drop that will add the copper golem and copper tools, weapons, and armor. Things got even better with the announcement of shelves in the latest Preview, showing the Mojang Studios have more in plans for the blocky world.This update is important because it shows two things: the developers have finally looked at all the under-utilized items in the game and decided to make them more useful. For years, copper had no important use to make it worth the effort.In fact, players were confused as to why the developers are not using it for armor and tools as copper is a versatile metal. The second is that players can finally expect more mobs that lost the Mob Vote event in the future as the copper golem was one of those.