Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20 beta and preview patch notes: Shelf block, copper golem statue, and more

After two weeks without any new features, Minecraft has finally added fresh content in the latest Bedrock preview. The game has also announced more upcoming features for the third content drop of 2025.Along with the Copper Golem and copper equipment, Mojang is introducing a decorative block called the Shelf, which allows players to store and showcase items. There's also a second new block called the Copper Golem Statue, which does exactly what its name suggests. You can use this block to create Copper Golem statues in different poses.Check out the full patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20 to discover all the new features and changes.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20 preview patch notesExperimental FeaturesWe've removed the experimental toggle for game drop features, so you can now enjoy them in normal worlds without flipping any switches. As always, your feedback and bug reports are incredibly valuable, especially during Betas and Previews. Keep them coming!Features and Bug FixesShelfThe Shelf is a new type of decorative block which comes in the following variants:OakSpruceBirchJungleAcaciaDark OakMangroveCherryPale OakBambooCrimsonWarpedThe Shelf can be crafted from six matching blocks of any Stripped Log, Stripped Stem, or Block of Stripped Bamboo, filling the top and bottom rowThis recipe produces 6 ShelvesThe Shelf can store up to 3 item stacks:Interacting with any of the 3 slots on its front swaps the player's main hand item with the content of that slotThe Shelf displays all items it contains in front of it, similar to an Item FrameWhile a Shelf is powered by Redstone, its front texture changes to reflect that it's powered; when placed next to each other, up to 3 powered Shelves will connectInteracting with a single powered Shelf swaps all its contents with the 3 rightmost items in the player's hotbarInteracting with two connected Shelves swaps their contents with the 6 rightmost items in the player's hotbarInteracting with three connected Shelves swaps their contents with all items in the player's hotbarIt does not matter which of the connected Shelves the player interacts withCopper GolemIf the Copper Golem has fully oxidized it will turn into a Copper Golem Statue BlockWhen turned into a Copper Golem Statue block, it will freeze in a random poseWhen turned into a Copper Golem Statue the Copper Golem will drop any item it may be holdingA Copper Golem turned into a Copper Golem Statue will keep its name if named with a Name TagInteracting with the Copper Golem with an empty hand will drop its carried itemCopper Golem now interacts with Trapped Chests (MCPE-223758)Unwaxing or scraping the Copper Golem using an Axe now affects the durability of the AxeCopper Golem saved by Totem of Undying no longer becomes passive (MCPE-223746)Copper Golem no longer continues Chest interaction animation while panicking (MCPE-223764)Copper Golem now sorts differently named items of the same type togetherCopper Golem now sorts the same item together even when durability is different (MCPE-223755)Copper Golem now sorts Bundles of the same color together (MCPE-223833)Copper Golem Chest interaction sounds now match the animation more closelyThe Copper Golem now turns its head when looking at the playerCopper Golem Statue BlockCopper Golem Statue Block is a new type of decorative block which has waxed and oxidized variantsCopper Golem Statue Block oxidizes over time and can be waxed like Copper blocksThe pose of the block can be changed by interacting with itIf the Copper Golem Statue Block has no oxidation when interacted with using an Axe, the block will turn into a Copper Golem againWhen connected to a Redstone Comparator, the Copper Golem Statue Block emits a Redstone signal based on its current poseAccessibilityDye Colors now have updated iconsThe goal with these is to enhance visual cohesion across the dye set while maintaining distinct shapes to support colorblind accessibilityBlocksSome blocks that could catch fire with Flint and Steel, like the top Stone Slab or Wood Stair, will now also catch fire during fire explosion, such as those from FireballsGlass Blocks will now catch fire with Flint and Steel or fire explosionFixed a bug where placing water from a Water Bucket onto a block containing another block (e.g. Button or Lever) would not allow the user to remove that water block afterwards. (MCPE-218044)Copper ChestCopper Chest lid now has a copper texture (MCPE-223790)Double Copper Chests now have their groove at the front (MCPE-223825)Copper EquipmentHostile Monsters now have a chance to spawn with Copper Armor equippedHostile Monsters can pick up and use Copper Weapons and ArmorEditorEditor Structures are now exported under the /structures folder in the world's directory when an Editor world is exportedGameplayEntities are no longer placed halfway outside of a nether portal after traveling through the portal (MCPE-189106)Fixed an issue where the player sleeping animation would start before the player climbed into bedCamera command no longer leads to crash when using the in_out_back method (MCPE-223147)GeneralFixed grass color in swamps that is too green in Preview builds (MCPE-223910)Fixed Paintings from breaking when joining a multiplayer game in low-latency scenarios (MCPE-181306)GraphicalUpdate Volumetric Fog configs for PC to have more consistent steps in performance impact, while also maximizing image quality for costAdded support for Subsurface Scattering on particle texturesFixed rain and snow lighting up far above the light source in Vibrant VisualsFixed the issue where the Nether Portal fullscreen effect appeared black in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-221341)Updated max render distance to 28 on PC for Vibrant VisualsFixed lack of illumination in some particles emitted by breaking blocks (MCPE-218184)Increased thickness on Block Selection wireframe to make it more visible in Vibrant Visuals especially with TAAU enabledFixed an issue causing Chests to appear desaturated while held in hand in Vibrant VisualsFixed an issue causing attachables such as Bows to appear desaturated in Vibrant VisualsFixed bug where Vanilla Mob Flame textures are missingProgress of Leaves turning white in snow is now correctly set when entering a world, and this color change now works correctly in Custom BiomesFixed unlit Candles not casting shadowsFixed unlit Cake Candles not casting shadowsFixed Glass Block depth issues with CandlesFixed water depth buffer issues with Cake CandlesFixed infinite duration blindness effect visualsMobsWolves no longer start shaking off water if they are already shaking off waterRealmsNew Edit World page available to tryTo access, click &quot;Settings&quot; on the Realms tab to go to the Slots page. Then, select a world and click &quot;Edit World.&quot; There will be a button at the top of the page that you can click to try the new designYou can flip back and forth between the old and new designs as much as you wantResource and behavior packs will still have to be configured in the old design for nowUser InterfaceThe RTX and Marketplace Pass icon will no longer show up on the same itemThe RTX Chevron will now show up correctly on the Marketplace search screenFixed an issue where the Featured Server details would randomly scroll up (MCPE-181924)Recipe Book can no longer show duplicate icons if user has Recipe Book hidden when acquiring new recipesFixed Marketplace pass chevron priority on hero row itemsFixed Blade row missing Marketplace pass chevronTechnical UpdatesAdd-Ons and Script EngineMoved the properties &quot;ash&quot;, &quot;red_spores&quot;, &quot;blue_spores&quot;, and &quot;white_ash&quot; from the &quot;minecraft:climate&quot; biome component to the new client biome component &quot;minecraft:precipitation&quot;API@minecraft/serverAdded @minecraft/server version 2.3.0-betaAdded @minecraft/server version 2.2.0Enabled Player.applyImpulse and Player.clearVelocityclass AimAssistRegistryAdded readonly property DefaultCategoryIdUpdated System.sendScriptEvent to be able to be called in &quot;before&quot; eventsBiomesAdded content errors in server side biome components that were missing them to more easily identify issues and how to fix themBlocksFixed a bug that caused default editor movement speed to initialize incorrectlyCustom block geometry no longer produces a warning when fully contained within the first or last 1/16ths of the unit cube volume in any axisA warning is still produced if the geometry doesn't have at least one corner overlapping the unit cube volume, not counting its boundaryComponentsContent warnings will log missing references in Jigsaw Structure, Processor List, Template Pool, and Structure Sets JSONContent warnings will log missing references in Camera Preset, Camera List, Aim Assist Preset, and Aim Assist Categories JSONContent warnings will log missing item references in Crafting Items Catalog JSONChanges to 'minecraft:input_air_controlled'Renamed to 'minecraft:free_camera_controlled'Removed upward movement behaviour when holding the jump action from this componentAdded new component 'minecraft:vertical_movement_action'Adds the functionality of upward or downward movement when holding the jump actionThis component is automatically added to any entity that uses the old 'minecraft:input_air_controlled' with format version 1.21.100 or olderUpdates to &quot;minecraft:dash&quot;Renamed to &quot;minecraft:dash_action&quot; to improve clarityEditorFixed a bug where the selection highlight used the wrong color after changing the themeFixed a bug that caused keybinding text to be narrated incorrectlyUpdated tooltip API property of IToggleGroupPropertyItemEntry to take BasicTooltipContentEntity ComponentsFixed the documentation of minecraft:on_death claiming the component only works on the Ender Dragon, it works on all entitiesAdded slot.weapon.mainhand and slot.weapon.offhand as valid slots for minecraft:interact component operationsEntity Event ResponsesAdded the drop_item entity event response, which allows an entity to drop its item in a given slotGameplayFixed an issue where the player behaved incorrectly with the fixed boom camera when using the locked_player_relative_strafe control scheme. Player movement is now consistent with the free camera in this scenarioGraphicalChanged defaults for color grading contrast and saturation fields to 1. Previously the defaults were 1.2 and 1.05 respectivelyItemsSetting the &quot;minecraft:use_modifiers&quot; component's &quot;movement_modifier&quot; field to 1.0 now allows using the item while sprinting, and starting to sprint while using the item&quot;poly_mesh&quot; is no longer treated or documented as an experimental feature&quot;texture_meshes&quot; is no longer treated or documented as an experimental featureThe &quot;scale&quot; field can now adjust the depth of &quot;texture_meshes&quot;, since its value is no longer ignoredAdded the &quot;use_pixel_depth&quot; option to &quot;texture_meshes&quot; to control how geometry depth relates to texture resolutionIf set to &quot;true&quot;, the geometry will have a depth of one pixel (in entity space, not texture space)This causes textures with a resolution different from 16x16 to appear stretchedIf set to &quot;false&quot;, the geometry will be built from perfectly cubic voxels, regardless of the texture's aspect ratioDefaults to &quot;true&quot; to ensure backward compatibilityExperimental Technical UpdatesAPI@minecraft/server-gametestGameTest objects will now throw a GameTestCompletedError if accessed after completion for support functions or during clean up for test based functions@minecraft/serverAdded methods to Dimension scripting API that allows creators to get the total light level and the sky light level at a specific position@minecraft/diagnosticsAdded method captureException to Sentry which allows capturing of exceptions that are gracefully caught with a try/catch blockRenamed enum SentryBreadcrumbLevel to SentryEventLevelUpdated methods on Sentry to be callable in all contexts, including read-only (before events)BiomesRemoving support for loading custom biomes for base game versions 1.21.100 and belowAdding max_puddle_depth_below_sea_level to the surface_builder biome component for the swamp builder type. The component will set the search depth for how far below sea level to search for a surface to add a puddleRemoving the 1.20.60 format version for server side biome JSON files. All server side biome JSON files should be version 1.21.110 or higherUpdating the server side biome file format version to be 1.21.110GraphicsFixed Candles not casting point light shadowsMinecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20 is now available for download on supported platforms. If you're on Android, you can download the beta version from the Google Play Store. For Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and other Android users, you will need to visit your respective app stores to get the latest preview.