Mojang recently released several new features for Minecraft's upcoming game drop in the fall. Since most of the new features are related to copper, many people are also referring to it as the copper update. After releasing and fixing most issues in the Chase the Skies game drop, the developers have shifted their focus to the next game drop.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Minecraft copper update.

Note: This update is still in development. Hence, this article will keep updating as Mojang reveals more features for the game drop.

Major features arriving in the Minecraft copper update

Copper golem

Copper golem is a cute mob that will help you sort your items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper Golem is the main new feature in Minecraft's fall game drop. This was once introduced as a mob vote candidate in 2021, but it lost to allay. Now, the creature is being permanently added to the game.

A copper golem can be built using a block of copper and a carved pumpkin. Once made, it will keep checking its copper chest for any items and place them in either an empty regular chest or a chest with that same item.

Copper golem will make your item sorting worries go away by automating that process.

Copper chest

A copper chest can be crafted using copper ingots and a chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper chest is a brand new storage block that can either be spawned with a copper golem or crafted on a crafting table. This block's primary purpose is to work with a copper golem. Copper golem mainly interacts with a copper chest and takes any item that is in it, and then places it in other regular chests.

When spawning a copper golem using a copper block and a carved pumpkin, the copper chest also gets created. Apart from that, players can craft separate copper chests with eight copper ingots and one chest on a crafting table.

If there is no copper golem around, the copper chest can only be used as a regular chest that only players can open.

Copper tools

Copper tools and weapons can also be crafted in this update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Along with the copper golem and chest, Mojang also decided to add copper tools and weapons. Players can now make pickaxes, swords, axes, shovels, etc., with copper. These sets of tools and weapons sit between stone and iron, in terms of strength and durability.

Since copper is slightly more common than iron, new players will be able to make tools stronger than stone much sooner, especially if they are unable to find iron.

Copper armor set

Copper armor set is also coming with this update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper armor set is also a new feature that will be added with the Minecraft fall game drop. With copper tools and weapons, Mojang also decided to give a more accessible armor set for new players, because, as mentioned before, copper is more common than iron.

