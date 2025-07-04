How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update is out now, and this hotfix introduces some changes and improvements to the Chase the Skies drop that was released recently. Among an array of performance improvements, it also introduces the much-awaited Lava Chicken music disc. Additionally, it also deploys a range of modifications to improve the gameplay experience.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update introduces some performance improvements and modifications to the latest game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of the game:

Head over to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or locate it in the recently played tab. Now, select Minecraft from the list of games and head over to the Options button. Choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates". The update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin soon. During the update, ensure your device doesn't turn off and has a stable internet connection to prevent corruption of files.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update to enjoy the chicken jockey music disc (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of Minecraft Bedrock on your console:

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Now, select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the update. Once found, the update will be added to your queue. Now, wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update and its hotfix features successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update from the eShop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Just like the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo also offers a seamless way to get the latest Minecraft version and updates on its devices. Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update on your Switch and newly-launched Switch 2:

Open Minecraft on your Switch device. Once the game opens, you will get a notification for a new update to the game. Click or tap the pop-up on the top and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Now, choose the Update and add it to your device's download queue. If you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.93 hotfix update manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, press the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, select "Software Update" and then choose "Via the Internet" to start downloading the hotfix update. During the update, it is recommended to keep your console connected to the internet and ensure it doesn't turn off to prevent file corruption or a failed download.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head over to the individual stores to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 hotfix update on Pocket Edition for your Android and iOS mobile devices by heading over to the individual app stores and queuing the update from the respective store listings:

Search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page on your app store opens, you'll notice the Open/Play button has been replaced by an "Update" button. Tap the Update button and ensure you have an active internet connection during the update process to prevent file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended to keep your device turned on while the game is being updated.

It is also important to mention that most mobile devices will have automatic updates for applications enabled to ensure that they are updated to the latest available version. However, if this setting is not turned on or you wish to update to the hotfix manually, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update can be downloaded from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 hotfix update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. It has become an all-access point for players to manage the base game as well as popular spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons.

The Minecraft launcher will automatically check for new updates and hotfixes to the game every time it is launched or run. Once found, it is downloaded and installed right away, before the game starts. This ensures players are always on the latest version of the game. However, you can install this hotfix manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click this link to navigate to the download page. Download the executable file and install it in your preferred file directory. Once installed, sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use. Now, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Head to the left of the green Play button on the lower side to the small drop-down. Make sure to select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and just hit the green Play button. Now, wait for the launcher to download the required update files for the 1.21.93 hotfix. During the update, ensure you have a stable network and your PC is not turned off. Once done, hit the Play button again, and the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.93 update successfully installed.

